Zeke reportedly cuffed, not arrested at festival

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott, in Las Vegas this past weekend for a music festival, ran into a bit of trouble with security, TMZ Sports reports.

Elliott, who was seen arguing with his girlfriend in a parking lot early Saturday morning, was later seen talking to members of the event staff when, TMZ Sports reports, he confronted one of them -- and used his body to shove the man backward until the man hit a gate. Then Elliott used his forearm to reportedly push the man to the ground.

Members of the event security staff along with Las Vegas police came over, according to TMZ, and eventually put Elliott in handcuffs and escorted him away from the area.

Elliott's attorney, Frank Salzano, told TMZ that Elliott was released shortly after the incident and was never formally arrested or charged with a crime.

Salzano reiterated his comment to ESPN's Todd Archer, calling it "an overreaction by security."

A league source told ESPN's Adam Schefter in a text that the NFL is "still gathering information," but, "don't think it's a big deal, looks like he was pushed an punch wasn't thrown."

In mid-May, Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones did not rule out a new deal with Elliott as the team concentrates on talks with quarterback Dak Prescott and wide receiver Amari Cooper.