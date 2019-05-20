Big Ben says he went too far criticizing Brown

PITTSBURGH -- Ben Roethlisberger says he went too far in using his weekly radio show to criticize former Steelers teammate Antonio Brown during the 2018 season.

In a sit-down interview with KDKA-TV Pittsburgh that will run Monday evening, Roethlisberger addressed a historic connection gone wrong with Brown, who demanded a trade in the offseason and took exception with Roethlisberger calling out his route running after a Week 12 loss in Denver. The team dealt Brown to the Oakland Raiders in March.

"I took some heat and deservedly so for some of the comments on that show and especially towards him," Roethlisberger told the outlet. "I genuinely feel bad about that and I'm sorry. Did I got to far after that Denver game? Probably ..."

Roethlisberger is making his first public comments of the offseason in the aftermath of the Brown trade, ex-teammates criticizing his leadership and his new three-year contract that includes $68 million in new money.

Roethlisberger is expected to address the local media after Tuesday's session of organized team activities.

Roethlisberger showed contrition for his post-Week 12 comments on 93.7 the Fan, including direction that Brown should have run a flatter route on a late-game interception he wished he had thrown the ball to JuJu Smith-Schuster at the goal line instead.

Last season, Roethlisberger led the league in passing but the Steelers lost three December games by three points apiece, failing to make the playoffs for the first time since 2013.

"That's the thing about media and social media, as soon as you say 'sorry' it only goes so far. You can't take it back," said Roethlisberger about his comments. "And I wish I could because if that's what ruined our friendship and relationship, I'm truly, genuinely sorry about that."

That might not be enough for Brown, who on Monday, after Roethlisberger's comments had circulated online, tweeted the words "Two face."

Earlier in the offseason, Brown also labeled Roethlisberger as having an "owner mentality," or feeling more important than teammates.

In the interview, Roethlisberger also discusses where things might have gone wrong with Brown, his new contract and motivation for 2019.