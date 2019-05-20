Fournette fined $303, has other charges dropped

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette pleaded no contest to driving without a valid license and was fined $303 on Monday, according to Duval County court records.

Fournette also had charges of speeding and improper tint on his side and rear windows dismissed.

Per the court records, Fournette must pay the fine by July 1.

Fournette was arrested April 11 after a Jacksonville Sheriff's officer pulled over a 2016 GMC Yukon that he clocked at 65 mph in a 45 mph zone. Fournette was charged with knowingly driving with a suspended license, speeding, and improper window tint on the side and rear windows. Fournette's license was suspended because he failed to pay a speeding ticket from Nov. 17, 2018.

Fournette was released on a $1,508 bond after spending less than 30 minutes at the Duval County Jail.

The Jaguars have the first of 10 organized team activities on Tuesday.