Source: Bills DE Hughes gets 2-year extension

Buffalo Bills defensive end Jerry Hughes is signing a two-year extension worth up to $23 million that includes $19.5 million guaranteed, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Hughes, who turns 31 in August, has been the Bills' most productive and reliable pass-rusher, with 41.5 sacks over the six seasons he has been in Buffalo. Pro Football Focus graded Hughes as the NFL's seventh-best edge defender last season and the best player on Buffalo's roster.

Although he still led the team with seven sacks in 2018, his production has tapered off since he posted at least 9.5 sacks in back-to-back seasons in 2013 and 2014.

A first-round pick by the Indianapolis Colts in 2010, Hughes was traded to the Bills in the 2013 offseason and became a regular starter in Buffalo the following year.