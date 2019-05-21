'No limitations' for Eagles QB Wentz in OTAs

PHILADELPHIA -- Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz has been cleared to fully participate in OTAs, coach Doug Pederson said on Wednesday.

"Carson has no limitations," Pederson said, adding, "I'm not going to hold him back."

Wentz has been recovering from a stress fracture in his back, which was discovered in December and cost him the last three games of the regular season. He told reporters in April that the bone had not fully healed, adding "that's not really the main concern. It's just kind of how I feel, and I feel pretty good with where I'm at."

Wentz did not fully participate in OTAs last season as he recovered from a torn ACL and LCL in his left knee. Dealing with multiple injuries and unable to fully develop chemistry with his teammates during the offseason, Wentz fell short of his MVP-caliber 2017 season but still completed 70 percent of his throws with 21 touchdowns to seven interceptions in 2018.