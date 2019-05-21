Bills TE Kroft breaks foot again, needs surgery

Buffalo Bills tight end Tyler Kroft broke his foot Monday during the opening of the team's organized team activities and will need surgery.

Coach Sean McDermott made the announcement Tuesday adding that there is no timetable for Kroft's return.

It's the same foot Kroft broke last season when he was the Cincinnati Bengals, an injury that sidelined him for 11 games.

Kroft is expected to be the Bills' starting tight end after signing a three-year, $18.75 million contract with the team in free agency. He received $8.3 million guaranteed.

He started 35 games overall for the Bengals since the team selected him in the third round (35th overall) of the 2015 draft, catching 67 passes for 661 yards and eight touchdowns.