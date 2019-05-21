Rodgers expects to master new offense quickly

GREEN BAY, Wis. -- By his estimation, it took Aaron Rodgers three years to learn the first version of the West Coast offense the Green Bay Packers ran under former coaches Mike Sherman and Mike McCarthy.

He expects to have new coach Matt LaFleur's system down in about three months.

"I think it's probably a lot quicker learning curve having played 11 seasons as the starter," Rodgers said after Tuesday's OTA practice. "But kind of personally I'd like to feel really good about it by the end of minicamp leaving here in June and feel good coming back in training camp and being able to spit plays out formationally with motions and concepts quickly and understand all the checks and intricacies of the offense. That's kind of the expectation."

That means Rodgers and the rest of the full squad will work through the June 11-13 minicamp.

McCarthy had excused Rodgers and selected veterans from the mandatory minicamp the previous three years.

It also could mean Rodgers might play more in the preseason. Last summer, he played in only one series (seven plays) in one game. The previous two preseasons he played 26 snaps each year.

"I think this is a year where I'm probably going to play more than 20 snaps, I would assume," Rodgers said.

There's little carryover from McCarthy's scheme to LaFleur's version of the Sean McVay-Kyle Shanahan offense that LaFleur learned in Atlanta, Washington and with the Rams.

"It's all from scratch; it's all fresh," said Geronimo Allison, who worked as the No. 1 receiver on Tuesday because Pro Bowler Davante Adams sat out for what LaFleur said were precautionary reasons. "Everything's new and we're attacking it with a fresh mindset."

Allison added that Rodgers has been "open-minded, definitely been in communication with the coaches, and the communication [he has] passed down to the receivers has been great. It's been great. He's been all-in on it."

Said Rodgers: "I wasn't worried about that. His system, it works. It's worked in L.A. It worked in Washington. It worked in Atlanta. It works in San Fran, we saw that last year against us. It's a copycat league. There's a lot of the same concepts. It just comes down to matchingthat up terminology-wise and trying to figure out what I'm doing first so I can start to help the other guys."

Tuesday's practice was heavy on crossing routes, play-action and motion during the team periods and close interaction between LaFleur and the quarterbacks during the position drills.

"That's the approach that we're going to take right now," said LaFleur, who will call the plays during his first season as coach. "It's hard for me to think too far in advance, but I just think that's what's the most beneficial at this stage."

The offense also featured interchanging parts among the receivers. The Packers are looking for a new slot receiver after Randall Cobb left for the Cowboys in free agency. Allison was among those who lined up in the slot.

Rodgers' work with LaFleur began in earnest on April 8, when the Packers returned for their offseason program.

"I've got to be honest, I don't know the whole offense yet," Rodgers said. "I've been studying it but the difference between understanding it on paper and actually getting reps in it -- the minicamp, those two days, and then the two days [of OTAs] that we've had so far is not a great sample size to tell you everything about the offense. It's going to be different. It's going to look different formationally and the motions and some of the things that we're doing. But I think it's an offense that I can infuse creativity and put my stamp on."