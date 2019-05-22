NFL still mulling pass interference review options

NFL owners granted the competition committee authority to tweak its procedures for reviewing pass interference Wednesday, an indication that the league's major offseason rule change remains under development even after teams have taken the field for spring drills.

Feedback from coaches and players has spurred the committee to consider two changes to a structure owners first approved at their March meetings.

First, it could exempt pass interference decisions from booth reviews during the final two minutes of each half, as originally proposed. Instead, the committee has discussed the possibility of extending coach's challenges into that time period for pass interference only. Otherwise, close games could be subject to multiple booth reviews and extended delays to inspect pass interference calls or non-calls.

Second, Hail Mary plays could be made exempt from challenges. The committee would have to write a formal definition of Hail Mary plays, chairman Rich McKay told reporters Tuesday.

Wednesday's action will allow the committee to make changes to the new rule without seeking further approval from owners. A decision is expected before the preseason begins.

Also Wednesday, owners declined to vote on a proposal from the Kansas City Chiefs that would guarantee each team a possession in postseason overtime. The current rule, which gives each team a possession unless there is a touchdown on the opening drive, will remain in effect.

McKay, president of the Atlanta Falcons, said the Chiefs would resubmit the proposal next season.

Another change could have a major effect on NFL training camps. The league has made safety recommendations to ban a number of drills, including the famed Oklahoma drill where two players line up directly in front of each other before colliding.

Other drills affected by this are the bull in the ring, where one player is surrounded by others and is hit by them, and half line, where a running play is conducted with half of the offensive and defensive lines.