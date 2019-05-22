NFL draft headed to Cleveland in 2021, KC in '23

NFL owners awarded the 2021 draft to Cleveland and the 2023 draft to Kansas City during a meeting Wednesday in Key Biscayne, Florida.

The league was not ready to move on bids for the 2022 draft, saying about 20 cities are interested in hosting that year. The NFL will make an announcement about the location at a later date.

The 2020 draft was previously awarded to Las Vegas, in conjunction with the relocation of the Oakland Raiders.

The Browns will be celebrating their 75th anniversary in 2021. Draft events will take place around FirstEnergy Stadium, including the shore of Lake Erie and the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

"Cleveland has a passionate fan base and the city offers distinctive iconic locations and attractions that will bring the NFL Draft experience to fans in unique and exciting ways," NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement. "We look forward to collaborating with the Cleveland Browns, the City of Cleveland, Greater Cleveland Sports Commission and Destination Cleveland to celebrate the achievements of the next generation of players and create a memorable fan experience."

Kansas City officials, meanwhile, plan to host the draft near Union Station and the National World War I Museum and Memorial.

Since last holding the draft at its traditional New York location, the NFL has taken it on the road to five different cities: Chicago in 2015 and '16; Philadelphia in '17; Arlington, Texas, in '18; and Nashville, Tennessee, in '19.

The league said last month that more than 600,000 people attended the draft over the three days in Nashville, eclipsing the 250,000 who attended in Philadelphia.