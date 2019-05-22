        <
          Combine stays in Indy, drills to be in prime time

          5:15 PM ET
          The NFL announced Wednesday that the scouting combine will remain in Indianapolis through 2021 and that on-field drills will be held in afternoon and prime time starting next year.

          After 2021, the league will hold an annual option to determine a host city for the event, which has been hosted by Indianapolis since 1987.

          Colts owner Jim Irsay celebrated the news on Twitter.

          There had been speculation that the NFL was seeking to move the combine from Indianapolis to other cities just as it has with the NFL draft.

