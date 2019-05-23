Latest cancer scan on Bills great Kelly clean

Hall of Fame quarterback Jim Kelly had a scan to check for cancer come back clean, his wife, Jill, posted on Instagram on Wednesday.
"Thank YOU SO MUCH for praying and standing with us as we continue this journey ... one day at a time, one prayer at a time," Jill Kelly wrote. "It all sounds cliché, but it's true."
In November, Jim Kelly, 59, underwent what they had hoped would be his last cancer-related surgery. A portion of Kelly's jaw was removed in 2013 after he was first diagnosed with squamous cell carcinoma.
The Bills tweeted about Jill Kelly's post.
Jim Kelly's most recent scan has come back CLEAN! 💪 #KellyTough— Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) May 23, 2019
via @jillmkelly12 pic.twitter.com/6FNTvtizYZ
Prior to the announcement of the clean scan, Jill Kelly also posted a photo of her husband in which she expressed admiration for his fight.
It's scan day. Honestly, I don't know how he does it. Not just the MRI's and scans and the waiting and wondering and worrying...but the everyday stuff. The pain that never seems to go away. All the other issues that go along with having been through cancer treatments (if you know, you know). Just all of it. Yet, before they take him in, he's talking to everyone and laughing and just being Jim. Always wanting to make someone else's day better. I want to be more like that. No matter what the circumstances are. So here we are... As you have so many times for us in the past, will you pray? And if you'd like me to pray for you, let me know. I would be honored. I believe in the power of prayer, but especially in the One who knows exactly what we need at all times! He is faithful and so good! Romans 8:28 I'll be sharing the outcome in my story as soon as we know the results. Thank you so much!
"Honestly, I don't know how he does it," she wrote. "Not just the MRI's and scans and the waiting and wondering and worrying ... but the everyday stuff. The pain that never seems to go away. All the other issues that go along with having been through cancer treatments (if you know, you know). Just all of it."