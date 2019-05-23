Latest cancer scan on Bills great Kelly clean

Hall of Fame quarterback Jim Kelly had a scan to check for cancer come back clean, his wife, Jill, posted on Instagram on Wednesday.

"Thank YOU SO MUCH for praying and standing with us as we continue this journey ... one day at a time, one prayer at a time," Jill Kelly wrote. "It all sounds cliché, but it's true."

In November, Jim Kelly, 59, underwent what they had hoped would be his last cancer-related surgery. A portion of Kelly's jaw was removed in 2013 after he was first diagnosed with squamous cell carcinoma.

The Bills tweeted about Jill Kelly's post.

Prior to the announcement of the clean scan, Jill Kelly also posted a photo of her husband in which she expressed admiration for his fight.

"Honestly, I don't know how he does it," she wrote. "Not just the MRI's and scans and the waiting and wondering and worrying ... but the everyday stuff. The pain that never seems to go away. All the other issues that go along with having been through cancer treatments (if you know, you know). Just all of it."