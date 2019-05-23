Jerry not expecting NFL to discipline Elliott

FRISCO, Texas -- Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones doesn't believe the NFL will take any action against Ezekiel Elliott, stemming from an incident involving security guards at Las Vegas music festival last weekend.

"I think that the main thing is that I don't see anything that needs supporting," Jones said Thursday. "In terms of his status with us, [it] has not been impacted in any way. And frankly, I know how conscientious he has been in the offseason, and that's good enough. No, I don't see that having any consequences for us."

Elliott was seen on cellphone video released by TMZ confronting and using his body to push a member of event security backward until he fell after hitting a gate. The running back was detained briefly early Sunday during the Electric Daisy Carnival at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. He was handcuffed by police when he was detained but not arrested.

Elliott's attorney, Frank Salzano, called it an overreaction by security after Elliott was shown arguing with his girlfriend.

Elliott did not speak to reporters after Wednesday's organized team activity.

In 2017, Jones was steadfast in his belief that Elliott would not face discipline from the NFL following an incident with a former girlfriend, who accused Elliott of domestic violence over multiple days in Columbus, Ohio, in July 2016. Legal authorities never arrested or charged Elliott, but the NFL eventually suspended him six games for violating the league's personal conduct policy.

Earlier this week, Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones said the Las Vegas incident would not have any impact on negotiations regarding a contract extension. Elliott is under contract through 2020 after the Cowboys picked up his fifth-year option for just over $9 million.

The Joneses and coach Jason Garrett have lauded Elliott's growth since the suspension. Earlier this month, Elliott paid for the funeral expenses of a star teenage football player, Jaylon McKenzie, who was killed by a stray bullet as he left a party near St. Louis.

"I think that he's certainly has had a great offseason, had a great year last year, and I think that'll speak for itself," Jerry Jones said. "So I think that, yes, his overall career at this point is in a really positive place."