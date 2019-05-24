Game over: 'Pacman' Jones retires from NFL

Veteran cornerback Adam "Pacman" Jones, who made as much news off the field as on it during his 12-year NFL career, announced his retirement on social media.

"I'm content," Jones told ESPN's Josina Anderson Friday. "I had a hell of a run doing it. I'm at the point where I didn't feel I would be top level if I tried to play now. I'm happy and I'm looking forward to spending more time with my family and the kids."

Jones, 35, appeared in seven games for the Denver Broncos last season, making two starts. He had 1 interception, 3 passes defensed and 9 tackles. He also returned 10 punts and four kickoffs for Denver.

Before joining the Broncos, Jones spent eight seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals, earning a first-team All-Pro nod in 2014 and receiving a Pro Bowl selection in 2015.

Jones' career was noted by brushes with the law. He was arrested in February and charged with disorderly conduct, public intoxication, intimidation and resisting arrest at the Rising Sun Casino in Indiana, about 25 miles southwest of Cincinnati.

The Indiana Gaming Commission said its agents were called to the casino "to investigate a patron for possible cheating at a table game" and that Jones "immediately became verbally combative and disorderly with agents and casino staff." Jones later accepted a plea agreement.

He was arrested in January 2017 for allegedly pushing a security guard and failing to comply with law enforcement. A video from the back of a police car showed Jones going on a tirade against the arresting officer and telling him, "I hope you die tomorrow."

Jones was charged with misdemeanor assault, disorderly conduct and obstructing official business, along with a felony charge of harassment with a bodily substance for spitting on the hand of a nurse while being booked. The prosecutor declined to pursue the felony charge, and all other charges were dropped except obstructing official business, to which Jones pleaded guilty.

As a result of the incident, the NFL suspended Jones for the 2017 season opener.

Jones, who joined the Bengals in 2010, turned his career around in Cincinnati after it almost ended. He was suspended for the entire 2007 season after multiple arrests and an incident in a Las Vegas nightclub that resulted in a man being paralyzed. Jones was later ordered to pay $12 million in damages to the victim.

He was drafted by the Tennessee Titans in the first round of the 2005 draft and played one season for the Dallas Cowboys in 2008. Jones didn't play in 2009 after being released by Dallas.