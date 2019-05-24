DT McCoy targeting contender: 'I want to win'

Free-agent defensive tackle Gerald McCoy, who visited with the Cleveland Browns on Friday, told ESPN's Josina Anderson that no matter where he lands, the team "is going to be a contender."

"I want to win," the six-time Pro Bowler said. "I'm not worried about where I'm living. Wherever I got to go to win. ... Everybody's open."

McCoy was released Monday by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a move that was financially motivated. The sides could not reach an agreement over his $13 million salary, none of which was guaranteed. McCoy had three years remaining on his deal, which would have kept him with the team through 2021.

Browns general manager John Dorsey said Thursday that the meeting with McCoy would be an opportunity for both sides to see if they fit together.

Several other teams are said to be interested in McCoy, who was the No. 3 overall pick in the 2010 draft. McCoy is scheduled to visit the Baltimore Ravens on Tuesday, a source confirmed to ESPN's Jamison Hensley. He has a strong relationship with Ravens defensive line coach Joe Cullen, who coached McCoy in Tampa in 2014-15.

Though McCoy's numbers were down in 2018, Dorsey said he doesn't believe the player is close to being finished.

"With regards to his ability to play the game of football, he can still play the game of football,'' Dorsey said.

McCoy, 31, had six sacks and a team-leading 21 quarterback pressures in 2018, when the Bucs went 5-11 and missed the playoffs for the 11th consecutive season. He has 54½ sacks in 123 career games, was an All-Pro in 2013 and was a Pro Bowl selection every year from 2012 to 2017.

The Browns' offensive coordinator, Todd Monken, spent three seasons in Tampa running the Bucs' offense.

"I think a lot of Gerald," Monken said earlier this week. "Gerald has had a tremendous career and was an outstanding football player for us. He's a great person."