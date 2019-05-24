Ginn among NFLers to race in '40 Yards of Gold'

The title of fastest player in the NFL will be on the line as part of a new competition slated for next month.

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara and receiver Ted Ginn Jr. are among a host of NFL players slated to compete in the inaugural "40 Yards of Gold," a tournament-style speed contest set for June 29. The event is not affiliated with the NFL.

Twelve offensive players and 12 defensive players will compete head-to-head; the winner of each division will face off in the final with the title of fastest player at stake. Twenty-two players have been announced for the event, with two "mystery participants" also involved. The field includes:

Offense: Ginn, Kamara, Jeff Badet, Corey Coleman, Robby Anderson, Richie James, Damiere Byrd, Mark Ingram, Kevin Snead, Christian Blake, Jacoby Ford, mystery participant

Defense: Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie, Trae Waynes, John Franklin III, Kevin Byard, Quinton Dunbar, Rashard Robinson, Terrell Sinkfield, Jerome Baker, Jalen Myrick, Budda Baker, Donte Jackson, Charles James II, mystery participant

Fan voting will determine the seeding for the tournament. Voting will conclude Sunday, after which the matchups will begin to be announced.