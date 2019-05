Houston Texans linebacker J.J. Watt announced his engagement to professional soccer player Kealia Ohai on Sunday night.

Watt, 30, posted photos of the proposal to his social media accounts.

The couple first confirmed they were dating in October 2016.

Ohai, 27, is the captain of the Houston Dash in the National Women's Soccer League and has made three appearances for the United States women's national team.

Her sister, Megan, is married to Watt's former Texans teammate Brian Cushing.