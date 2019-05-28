Broncos trainer to introduce Bowlen at Hall

Denver Broncos director of sports medicine Steve "Greek" Antonopulos will serve as the Pro Football Hall of Fame presenter for team owner Pat Bowlen, the Broncos announced Tuesday.

The Bowlen family chose Antonopulos, a Broncos staffer for more than 40 years, as he is a longtime friend of Bowlen. Antonopulos' career includes 37 seasons as the team's head athletic trainer.

Antonopulos will be just the second trainer to serve as a Hall of Fame presenter. Former Buffalo Bills athletic trainer Ed Abramoski was the presenter for offensive guard Billy Shaw in 1999.

"I was overwhelmed with emotion when I was asked to be Mr. Bowlen's presenter," Antonopulos said in a team statement. "I feel very honored and very humbled. It's one of the greatest things I've ever been asked to do in my life."