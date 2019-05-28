Free agent OL Incognito signs with Raiders

Offensive lineman Richie Incognito has signed with the Oakland Raiders, according to his agent.

Ken Sarnoff tweeted about Incognito's signing Tuesday morning.

Incognito has not played in the NFL since 2017, when he announced he was retiring from the league. He said earlier this year that he was looking to return to football.

He had a workout with the Raiders earlier this month.

Incognito played for the Buffalo Bills from 2015 to 2017, appearing in the Pro Bowl each season. The controversial guard was at the center of a 2013 investigation into the bullying of former Miami Dolphins teammate Jonathan Martin, which led to a suspension and his not playing during the 2014 season.