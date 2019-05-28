Raiders sign guard Incognito, release OL Green

ALAMEDA, Calif. -- The Oakland Raiders have signed offensive lineman Richie Incognito, the team announced Tuesday.

Incognito has not played in the NFL since 2017, when he announced he was retiring from the league. He said earlier this year that he was looking to return to football.

He had a workout with the Raiders earlier this month.

Incognito played for the Buffalo Bills from 2015 to 2017, appearing in the Pro Bowl each season. The controversial guard was at the center of a 2013 investigation into the bullying of former Miami Dolphins teammate Jonathan Martin, which led to a suspension and his not playing during the 2014 season.

He also pleaded guilty last month in Scottsdale, Arizona, to a misdemeanor disorderly conduct charge stemming from an arrest in August.

In signing Incognito, who turns 36 on July 5, the Raiders continue their mode of acquiring talented but polarizing veterans with something to prove. He joins a locker room that already has receiver Antonio Brown and middle linebacker Vontaze Burfict in it. Incognito was named the league's dirtiest player in a 2009 Sporting News players poll.

The Raiders made a point of drafting players who have what they described as high character, making for an intriguing roster mix.

Incognito, a four-time Pro Bowler, does, though, address a real and specific need at left guard after Oakland traded former All-Pro Kelechi Osemele to the New York Jets this offseason. A presumptive Raiders offensive line would be LT Kolton Miller (6-foot-8, 328 pounds), LG Incognito (6-3, 319), C Rodney Hudson (6-2, 300), RG Gabe Jackson (6-3, 335) and RT Trent Brown (6-8, 380).

The Raiders also announced they have released guard Chaz Green.