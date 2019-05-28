Giants DB in drills one month after being shot

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- New York Giants rookie cornerback Corey Ballentine participated in team drills Tuesday for the first time with his new team. The sixth-round pick was shot in the backside hours after he was drafted last month.

Ballentine's close friend and Washburn teammate Dwane Simmons was killed in the incident.

The Giants told Ballentine to take his time before reporting to the team so he could mourn the loss and celebrate the life of his friend. He joined them several days after the rest of his rookie class.

Ballentine was on the sideline but didn't participate in practice during the first OTA last week. He took part in individual drills on Thursday. Tuesday was the first time he got in some team drills.

The Giants had Ballentine working with the third-team defense.

"He was out there [Tuesday]. He is doing what he can do," coach Pat Shurmur said. "Last week he did a little bit more individual work and today he got his first reps in team work. I will have to go back in and watch, but he looked good moving around. He is getting better each day."

Ballentine should have more opportunities to get on the field in the coming weeks. The Giants have two more practices this week followed by a mandatory minicamp next week and three more OTAs the following week. They then break until training camp later this summer.

Ballentine was the 180th selection in the 2019 NFL draft. He had 186 tackles, four forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries and five interceptions at Washburn. He was named the 2018 Cliff Harris Award winner as the small college defensive player of the year.