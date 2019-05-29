        <
          DT McCoy's Ravens visit extends to second day

          9:55 PM ET
          • Jamison HensleyESPN Staff Writer
          OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- Free-agent defensive tackle Gerald McCoy's visit with the Baltimore Ravens will continue into Wednesday morning.

          McCoy arrived in Baltimore on Tuesday afternoon and left the team facility at 7 p.m. to have dinner with coaches and players.

          A source said the visit with McCoy has been "great." The Ravens are hoping he doesn't leave town without a contract.

          McCoy, 31, visited the Browns on Friday and left Cleveland without a deal. The Browns have remained in contact with McCoy and are still in contention for the six-time Pro Bowl lineman.

          The addition of McCoy would significantly upgrade Baltimore's pass rush on the interior and help in the retooling of last season's top-ranked defense in the NFL.

