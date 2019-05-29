Security guard wants 'sincere' apology from Zeke

The NFL Live crew reacts to Ezekiel Elliott being involved in an incident in Las Vegas where he was reportedly cuffed but not arrested. (0:36)

The security guard allegedly knocked down by Ezekiel Elliott at a Las Vegas music festival earlier this month says he is still seeking a genuine apology from the Dallas Cowboys running back.

Kyle Johnson, 19, told KCBS-TV in Los Angeles that he wasn't injured in the May 19 incident that led to Elliott being detained but was disappointed by his actions. While trying to access a secure area at the festival, Elliott allegedly using his body to shove Johnson backward and he fell over a security fence.

"I wasn't hurt or anything, but just to have someone that you looked up to shove you on the ground over a metal fence?" Johnson told the station. "It's not the biggest thing in the world, but really, (to say) nothing happened? I mean, come on."

Video of the incident was released by TMZ.

Johnson, who plays football at a California community college, told KCBS that he would like another apology, saying he wasn't satisfied by the one he got at the time.

"I did get an apology from him. It wasn't a sincere apology," Johnson said. "He didn't maintain eye contact. It didn't seem sincere at all."

Johnson declined to press charges against Elliott at the time. He told KCBS he hadn't thought about whether that was the right decision or if he would reconsider.

At the time of Elliott's detainment, Las Vegas police office Laura Meltzer described the possible charge as misdemeanor battery.

On Thursday, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said he didn't believe the NFL would take action against Elliott, who was suspended six games in 2017 for violating the league's personal conduct policy.