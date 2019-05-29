FA DT McCoy wraps up visit; Ravens optimistic

Free agent Gerald McCoy wrapped up his two-day visit with the Baltimore Ravens without a deal on Wednesday, but the defending AFC North champions remain optimistic about landing the six-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle, a source said.

A Ravens source told ESPN's Josina Anderson, "it's up to [the Ravens' front office] and Gerald McCoy's agent now."

The Ravens and the Cleveland Browns are considered the front-runners for McCoy, who was scheduled to make $13 million this season before being cut by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on May 20.

McCoy, 31, arrived in Baltimore on Tuesday afternoon and had dinner with players and coaches. He had a few more meetings at the Ravens facility before leaving without a deal.

A source said the visit with McCoy has been "great."

The addition of McCoy would significantly upgrade Baltimore's pass rush on the interior and help in the retooling of last season's top-ranked defense in the NFL.