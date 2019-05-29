Jets to begin interview process for new GM

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. -- Two weeks after firing Mike Maccagnan as general manager, the New York Jets are poised to begin the interview process for a replacement.

The Jets are expected to meet in the coming days with Seattle Seahawks co-director of player personnel Scott Fitterer, Chicago Bears assistant director of player personal Champ Kelly and Philadelphia Eagles vice president of player personnel Joe Douglas, starting Thursday with Fitterer.

They also requested permission to speak with Minnesota Vikings assistant general manager George Paton and New Orleans Saints director of pro scouting Terry Fontenot, according to the NFL Network, but it's unclear if interviews have been set up.

Realistically, the Jets could have a new GM in place in seven to 10 days. It's possible they could reach out to another candidate or two.

Coach Adam Gase, named the interim GM, declined to provide an update Wednesday on the search. Gase will have a key role in the process, fueling speculation that Douglas is the favorite because they worked together with the Bears in 2015. The Douglas rumors started before Maccagnan was fired on May 15.

Douglas has a key role in the Eagles' front office, and they don't want to lose him, but he has told friends he's intrigued by the Jets' opening.

Gase also has a background with Kelly; they were part of the Denver Broncos' organization from 2009 to 2014.

The new general manager will work alongside Gase, and both will report directly to CEO Christopher Johnson -- the same power structure they had with Maccagnan and former coach Todd Bowles. The GM's power won't change, according to the Jets.

The GM will have control of the 53-man roster and final say on personnel decisions. Gase said he doesn't mind not having control of the roster, which he had with the Miami Dolphins.

The Jets' long-term uncertainty at the ownership level could be a concern for candidates, league sources said. Johnson is running the team while his older brother and owner Woody Johnson serves as the U.S. ambassador to the United Kingdom. His future in that role will hinge on the outcome of the 2020 presidential election.