Incognito pleaded guilty to second Aug. incident

Richie Incognito, whom the Oakland Raiders signed to a one-year deal on Tuesday, pleaded guilty in April to two misdemeanors after an incident involving his 90-year-old grandmother that took place in August in Peoria, Arizona.

According to court documents obtained by ESPN, Incognito agreed to plead guilty to charges of criminal damage and disorderly conduct -- both Class 1 misdemeanors in Arizona -- after he punched a fist-sized hole in a wall in the living room and ripped a security system's control box off the wall during an argument with his grandmother at her house on Aug. 19, 2018.

The police report described Incognito as "enraged" and that he blamed his grandmother for the death of his father, which he had announced on Twitter the day before. A domestic violence charge was removed when a plea agreement was reached on April 1.

Incognito was ordered to take 10 weekly anger-management sessions and pay a $569 fine. He also was given one year of unsupervised probation per terms of the agreement. He was ordered to stay away from his grandmother's home, stay on his medication, avoid alcohol, not possess firearms and write a letter of apology.

Incognito also pleaded guilty last month in Scottsdale, Arizona, to a misdemeanor disorderly conduct charge stemming from an arrest in August. Two days after the fight with his grandmother, Incognito was arrested in Scottsdale after making threats at a funeral home where his father's body was being held.

The Raiders were asked Tuesday about Incognito's past. General manager Mike Mayock said an NFL-mandated suspension might be coming for the incident in Scottsdale.

"We're all going to take ownership with Richie," Mayock said. "This is a situation where [coach] Jon [Gruden] and I both agree that with a guy this age on a one-year prove-it deal, we're all in.

"He looks like he is five to 10 years younger than he really is. Wonderful shape. He still has his quickness, he still has his foot speed."

The team had no comment on the incident in Peoria, a Raiders spokesperson said Wednesday.

Incognito, 35, has not played in the NFL since 2017, when he announced he was retiring from the league. He said earlier this year that he was looking to return to football.

Incognito, whose first NFL season was 2006, played for the Buffalo Bills from 2015 to 2017, appearing in the Pro Bowl each season. The controversial guard was at the center of a 2013 investigation into the bullying of Miami Dolphins teammate Jonathan Martin, which led to a suspension for Incognito, who did not play football during the 2014 season.

Mayock said Tuesday the Raiders will have infrastructure in place for Incognito, including a "clinician," and that the expectation is for him "not only to be a good football player but to be a really good human being."

Incognito, a four-time Pro Bowler, addressed a need at left guard after Oakland traded former All-Pro Kelechi Osemele to the New York Jets this offseason.

