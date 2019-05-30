Emotional Foles caring for wife after miscarriage

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Nick Foles was absent from the team's organized team activity Tuesday because he was taking care of his wife after she suffered a miscarriage last weekend.

Tori Foles announced on Instagram on Wednesday night that she was only 15 weeks pregnant when she went into early labor Sunday morning and was hospitalized. She also said she contracted a blood infection.

Nick Foles had announced during an April news conference that the couple was expecting its second child. They have a daughter.

"The emotions go back and forth from immense and overwhelming sadness, confusion and anger to a firm belief that God has this fully in his hands and will use this for good," Tori Foles wrote in the post. "We cannot always understand or explain, but we know that is true."

She said she is back home now and recovering.

Nick Foles missed a voluntary practice Tuesday for "a personal reason," and the team has no timetable for his return. He posted on his Instagram story that "this has been a tough last week," adding that his wife "has written a beautiful post explaining our experience and what is in our hearts."

The team has OTAs on Thursday and Friday and four more next week.

The team's mandatory minicamp is scheduled for June 11-13.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.