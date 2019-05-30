Browns eager for good dose of OBJ in minicamp

CLEVELAND -- Cleveland Browns coach Freddie Kitchens was direct when asked what Odell Beckham Jr. was missing during organized team activities, which are voluntary.

"A lot," Kitchens told reporters Thursday. "The offense."

Beckham attended the first OTA session May 14 but has missed the eight sessions since. The Browns open mandatory minicamp Tuesday, and Beckham is expected to show. Beckham also attended an April 1 news conference with teammates Baker Mayfield, Jarvis Landry and Myles Garrett, but he has not been a fixture at the team facility since Cleveland acquired him in a March 12 trade with the New York Giants.

"I just want to see him," Kitchens said when asked what he wants to see from Beckham during the three-day camp.

Mayfield has been running the offense without several top options. Landry did not participate in Thursday's session, and Kitchens said an injury will likely keep him off the field for minicamp, delaying the on-field reunion of Beckham and Landry from their LSU days. Running back Duke Johnson, the subject of trade rumors, has stayed away.

Two weeks ago, Kitchens said he wanted every player here but stressed they had the option to attend. Receivers coach Adam Henry, who coached Beckham in New York and at LSU, said he has no concerns about Beckham's readiness.

"He's a worker. He's a guy who works hard," Henry said. "He's always in condition. You have to save him from himself when he's practicing because he'll go and go and go. He's like the young person with the ball. If there's a ball being thrown or kicked, he wants it."

The Browns haven't seen much of that in person but are eager to find out.

Beckham is entering the second year of a five-year, $95 million deal he signed with the Giants last offseason.