Ex-Jags LB Brown charged with domestic battery

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Former Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Blair Brown is accused of pointing a gun at a woman and threatening to kill her, according to a Jacksonville Sheriff's Office incident report released Thursday afternoon.

In the report, the woman claims that Brown also pushed her to the ground, kicked her in the abdomen, and punched her in the face during an argument between the two just after 4 a.m. ET on April 28.

A warrant had been issued on May 23 for Brown's arrest and he turned himself in to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office on Wednesday afternoon and spent the night in jail. He was charged with misdemeanor domestic battery (touch or strike) without injury.

Per the incident report, police responded to a complaint of domestic battery at 4:08 a.m. ET April 28 and encountered a woman who claimed she and Brown had gotten into an argument at a local bar. After returning home separately, the victim said she encountered Brown in the bedroom packing her belongings. She claims Brown pushed her to the ground, kicked her in the abdomen, and punched her in the face when she tried to help him pack.

The woman claimed, per the report, that as Brown went to leave the home he removed two firearms from a garage safe before she locked the door behind him. The woman claims Brown screamed at her and broke the glass on the door, so she unlocked it - at which time she said Brown pointed a gun at her and said he was going to kill her and another person in the house.

Per the report, that witness said she did not see any physical altercation between Brown and the woman because it took place in their bedroom. The witness also said she saw the victim leave the bedroom crying and with blood on her mouth and that Brown had a cut on his hand. The witness also said she heard Brown tell the victim that he would punch her if she put her hands on him again.

The witness told police that she saw Brown remove the firearms from the garage and that the victim asked Brown if he was going to kill her and Brown replied: "I wish I could." However, the witness also told police she did not see Brown point a gun at the victim and did not hear him say he was going to kill the victim.

Per the report, the officer said he saw a small red bruise on the victim's left knee and a cut on her bottom lip. The officer was unable to make contact with Brown via phone and said he would pursue a warrant.

The Jaguars had released Brown on May 9 along with five other players. The Jaguars drafted Brown in the fifth round in 2017 and he appeared in 28 games (two starts) and made 12 tackles and had half of a sack in two seasons.