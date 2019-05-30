Bills LB facing domestic violence-related charges

Buffalo Bills rookie linebacker Tyrel Dodson was arrested Sunday in Scottsdale, Arizona, on misdemeanor charges of disorderly conduct, assault and property damage related to accusations of domestic violence.

A pretrial conference is scheduled for June 18.

"We are aware of the incident involving Tyrel Dodson last weekend," the Bills said in a statement Thursday. "We have been looking further into the matter and will continue to gather information as the legal process continues."

Dodson's girlfriend told police he was intoxicated Saturday night at her apartment when he allegedly shoved her against a wall and slapped her face. The victim told Dodson to leave her apartment and locked herself in a bathroom before Dodson allegedly forced the door open.

The victim told police that approximately $8,000 to $15,000 in cash was missing from a safe once Dodson left the apartment. Dodson later denied any physical altercation and said he took about $1,000 that he shared with the victim.

Dodson, 20, has taken part in organized team activities this week following the arrest, a Bills spokesperson said.

The Bills signed Dodson on May 9 as an undrafted free agent from Texas A&M.