Thomas looking good in comeback with Ravens

OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- Earl Thomas impressed the Baltimore Ravens in the All-Pro safety's first week of practices since breaking his left leg eight months ago.

Thomas looked smooth in drills, backpedaling and cutting with ease. During team sessions, he was aggressive in closing on the ball, colliding with Willie Snead IV on one play.

"He's had a great week," coach John Harbaugh said after Thursday's practice. "Great anticipation and great ability to cover ground. He shows up in the right spots on a regular basis. That's what great safeties do. He's done a great job."

Thomas, who fractured the leg on Sept. 30, wore a protective sleeve on his left leg during practice.

A six-time Pro Bowl player, Thomas signed a four-year, $55 million deal with the Ravens in March. He is replacing Eric Weddle, who was cut this offseason.