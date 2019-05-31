Packers coach LaFleur suffers torn Achilles

Damien Woody and Field Yates believe Packers head coach Matt LaFleur's Achilles injury could hinder how he operates at practices. (1:31)

GREEN BAY, Wis. -- The Green Bay Packers have their first major injury of the offseason program: coach Matt LaFleur.

The first-year head coach, who has shown a hands-on approach in practice, tore his Achilles tendon.

A source confirmed that LaFleur was injured on the basketball court inside the Packers' headquarters at Lambeau Field, as NFL.com first reported.

LaFleur, 39, will have surgery on Sunday. A source said team physician Dr. Pat McKenzie advised LaFleur to have the tear repaired as soon as possible.

Just this week, LaFleur was seen in an OTA practice lining up at safety during a drill. Earlier this offseason, LaFleur, who played quarterback at Saginaw Valley State, actually grabbed the ball and threw some passes during rookie minicamp.

Afterward, he joked that he "threw some good balls out there, man."

The second-youngest coach in Packers history, LaFleur has an active approach in practice.

"I would say Matt is definitely hands-on," Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett said this week. "The whole key is, especially now in the role that he's in, he's still got to be him. That's why he's here. That's why we're all here. We have to be who we are. I think everybody has their role they want to fill and who they think that they are.

"That's why you love Matt. Matt is the same guy I met about five, six years ago. He hasn't changed a bit besides now he's the head coach of the Packers. Every guy is different. Every head coach I've worked with and all the different guys I've been around have had their niche and how they want to do it."

The Packers have two more weeks left in the offseason program. The final OTAs are next week, followed by the mandatory minicamp June 11-13. The players are then off until training camp reporting day on July 24. The first practice is July 25.