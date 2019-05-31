Charges dropped from TE Griffin's draft arrest

Tight end Ryan Griffin had charges against him stemming from an arrest during the NFL draft dropped Friday, according to online court records.

Griffin, who was released by the Houston Texans earlier this month, paid court costs in the amount of $195 to have charges of vandalism and public intoxication dismissed. He had been arrested in April after he was accused of drunkenly punching out a front window of a Nashville, Tennessee, hotel.

The Texans did not address Griffin's arrest in their decision to release him May 20, and he would have been competing with at least four other tight ends, including third-round pick Kahale Warring and free-agent addition Darren Fells to make the Houston roster.

Griffin had 24 receptions for 305 yards last season with Houston and has 136 career receptions and seven touchdowns in six seasons.