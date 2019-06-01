        <
          Free agent DT Wilkerson arrested on DUI charge

          7:40 PM ET
          • Rob DemovskyESPN Staff Writer
          Former New York Jets and Green Bay Packers defensive tackle Muhammad Wilkerson was arrested Saturday for driving under the influence in Manhattan, police told multiple New York-area media outlets.

          Wilkerson, 29, is currently a free agent after finishing last season on the Packers' injured reserve following a Week 3 broken ankle.

          According to WABC-TV, police said Wilkerson bypassed a stop sign in the Washington Heights neighborhood at 3:30 a.m. ET. The station reported that when police pulled him over, they noticed Wilkerson's eyes were bloodshot and smelled alcohol.

          Wilkerson was charged and later released, according to WABC.

          The New York Daily News reported Wilkerson was driving a 2019 Rolls Royce when he was pulled over and police suspected he was intoxicated. The paper said court documents showed Wilkerson told the cops, "I had a shot and two beers."

          Wilkerson, a New Jersey native, had been living in Green Bay and rehabbing his injury at the Packers' facility until March. When he became a free agent, he was no longer permitted to work out at the team facility, per NFL rules.

