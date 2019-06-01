Free-agent DT Wilkerson arrested on DWI charge

Former New York Jets and Green Bay Packers defensive tackle Muhammad Wilkerson was arrested early Saturday for driving while intoxicated in Manhattan, police said.

A police spokesman told The Associated Press that the 29-year-old was arraigned Saturday in Manhattan Criminal Court and then released. In addition to DWI, he's accused of ignoring a stop sign and driving while ability-impaired.

Police said he was pulled over in the Washington Heights neighborhood before dawn with a blood-alcohol level of .09. The legal limit is .08.

According to WABC-TV, police said Wilkerson bypassed a stop sign at 3:30 a.m. ET. The station reported that when police pulled him over, they noticed Wilkerson's eyes were bloodshot and that they smelled alcohol.

The New York Daily News reported that court documents showed Wilkerson told the cops, "I had a shot and two beers."

Wilkerson is a free agent after finishing last season on the Packers' injured reserve following a broken ankle he suffered in Week 3.

A New Jersey native, Wilkerson had been living in Green Bay, Wisconsin, and rehabbing his injury at the Packers' facility until March. When he became a free agent, he was no longer permitted to work out at the team facility, per NFL rules.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.