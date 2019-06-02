Sitting Pat standing pat: Gronk still retired

Rob Gronkowski says he's in a good place and turns away rumors of a potential return to the NFL. (0:25)

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- Former New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski said Sunday morning that he is happy in retirement, while playfully deflecting a question on whether he wanted to end rumors that he would ever consider a comeback.

"Oh man! Whatever I say, it doesn't matter. It will always be crazy out there, but you can put them to rest," Gronkowski said with a smile while taking part in the One Mission Buzz Off for Kids at Gillette Stadium. "I'm feeling good. [In a] good place. It's great to be back here."

While Gronkowski, 30, didn't decisively spike the possibility of a comeback -- which is something his agent, Drew Rosenhaus, said in March wouldn't surprise him -- he clearly seems to be content in retirement.

Gronkowski said returning to Gillette Stadium for Sunday's event, which marked the ninth year in which he's served as an ambassador by shaving his head in support of kids with cancer, reminded him that "there will always be family here, and it will always be home here."

Gronkowski didn't detail specific plans for his retirement, other than saying he plans to be part of more charitable and community events.

"I love the New England community. It's something special, all the support through many, many years of playing. The support of just not on the field, but off the field as well. New England will always be special, always have a big part in my heart, and always have much love," he said. "It's great to continue giving back. Just because I'm not playing any more doesn't mean you can't give back. You can do more, actually."

Gronkowski arrived for Sunday's event in the "Gronk Bus," allowing fans the chance to step inside and take photos