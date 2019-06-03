Jaguars reach deal with receiver Terrelle Pryor

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jaguars signed receiver Terrelle Pryor on Monday morning, adding another player with questions to a position group that has few certainties.

Pryor -- who has 115 catches for 1,563 yards and seven touchdowns in six seasons - is the second-most experienced receiver on the Jaguars' roster. Only Marqise Lee, who missed the entire 2018 season after suffering a severe knee injury in the preseason, has more catches (171).

The Jaguars signed Chris Conley (104 catches) in free agency and three other receivers return from 2018, though two face significant questions. Third-year player Keelan Cole was a major surprise as an undrafted rookie in 2017, leading the team with 748 receiving yards, but was a disappointment in 2018. Cole was benched in October after five drops and two lost fumbles and had just nine catches over the final eight games.

DJ Chark was a second-round draft pick -- the Jaguars said they had a first-round grade on him -- last season but he made more of an impact on special teams than as a receiver. He caught just 14 passes for 174 yards.

Third-year player Dede Westbrook emerged as the Jaguars' top receiver and playmaker last season, catching 66 passes for 717 yards and five touchdowns. The Jaguars scored only four touchdowns in the final five games (one was an interception return) and Westbrook had two of them.

The only other receivers on the roster are undrafted rookies Michael Walker, Raphael Leonard, Tyre Brady, and Dredrick Snelson and first-year player C.J. Board, who has no career catches.

To make room for Pryor on the roster, the Jaguars released defensive lineman Lyndon Johnson.

Pryor, 29, played for the New York Jets and Buffalo Bills last season but was released by both teams after short stays.

The Jets released Pryor on Oct. 20 after he tore his groin. He signed with the Bills 10 days later and said he'd felt "underused" in six games with the Jets to begin the season.

He lasted only two weeks with Buffalo, however, catching two passes for 17 yards. In total, he had 16 receptions for 252 yards and two touchdowns last season.

His best season was 2016, when he caught 77 passes for 1,007 yards and four touchdowns in 16 games for the Cleveland Browns.

He then signed a one-year deal with the Washington Redskins in 2017, rejecting a multiyear offer by the Browns after his breakout season. But the move didn't work out for Pryor, who finished with just 20 catches for 240 yards and one touchdown in nine games. He eventually needed season-ending ankle surgery in November that season.

In 2011, the Oakland Raiders picked Pryor, who played quarterback at Ohio State, in the third round of the supplemental draft. He started 10 games at quarterback for the Raiders while appearing in five others over three seasons.