Steelers' Smith-Schuster attends prom with fan

PITTSBURGH -- There's no party JuJu Smith-Schuster won't find -- or make lit.

The Pittsburgh Steelers' wide receiver attended Chartiers Valley (Pa.) High School's prom over the weekend after student Anthony Molinaro asked him.

Molinaro direct-messaged Smith-Schuster after his date broke up with him, according to WPXI-TV Pittsburgh.

Prom w/ my bro @amoli_13! Got a DM from him a while back about needing someone to go with, decided why not, had a litty night at his school! YouTube vid coming soon! pic.twitter.com/lL8pUzXZJf — JuJu Smith-Schuster (@TeamJuJu) June 3, 2019

Reportedly the students showed their appreciation with a profane chant directed at Smith-Schuster's former teammate Antonio Brown, who used social media to take aim at Smith-Schuster on his way out of town.

Smith-Schuster and Brown traded shots in early April.

Brown, now with the Oakland Raiders, publicly criticized Smith-Schuster's late-season fumbling. Smith-Schuster tweeted that Brown had a big ego for trying to "take shots at people who show you love."

Smith-Schuster, the team's No. 1 receiver after leading the team in catches (111) and yards (1,426) last season, has made several public appearances this offseason, hosting a water balloon fight at a local park and also helping out at nursing home.