          Steelers' Smith-Schuster attends prom with fan

          11:30 PM ET
          • Jeremy FowlerESPN Staff Writer
          PITTSBURGH -- There's no party JuJu Smith-Schuster won't find -- or make lit.

          The Pittsburgh Steelers' wide receiver attended Chartiers Valley (Pa.) High School's prom over the weekend after student Anthony Molinaro asked him.

          Molinaro direct-messaged Smith-Schuster after his date broke up with him, according to WPXI-TV Pittsburgh.

          Reportedly the students showed their appreciation with a profane chant directed at Smith-Schuster's former teammate Antonio Brown, who used social media to take aim at Smith-Schuster on his way out of town.

          Smith-Schuster and Brown traded shots in early April.

          Brown, now with the Oakland Raiders, publicly criticized Smith-Schuster's late-season fumbling. Smith-Schuster tweeted that Brown had a big ego for trying to "take shots at people who show you love."

          Smith-Schuster, the team's No. 1 receiver after leading the team in catches (111) and yards (1,426) last season, has made several public appearances this offseason, hosting a water balloon fight at a local park and also helping out at nursing home.

