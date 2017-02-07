Rob Gronkowski loses shirt, lives it up during victory parade

In arguably the least stunning development since J.R. Smith did the same at the Cleveland Cavaliers' victory parade last June, beloved New England Patriots superstar Rob Gronkowski lost his shirt during Tuesday morning's Super Bowl victory parade in Boston.

Does anybody have as much fun at victory parades as Gronk? No. 87 was more than happy to play up his "party boy" persona atop the duck boats, to the delight of the reveling crowd.

One of the most "Gronk" photos ever pic.twitter.com/coQILEAkkE — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) February 7, 2017

Gronk takes the 🎤 pic.twitter.com/kMisbJrF4c — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) February 7, 2017

RBs dance and Gronk spikes a beer. pic.twitter.com/tj82BSK6aH — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) February 7, 2017

The fans called for it at the parade to rage! So guess what I had to do! Give the best fans ever what they wanted!! @ggronko @GordieGronk pic.twitter.com/y1YiqdiX8D — Rob Gronkowski (@RobGronkowski) February 7, 2017

"I partied for them, I chugged beers for them, I had to," Gronkowski told reporters. "It's just unbelievable, I love them so much."

He also exclaimed, according to reports: "When we get six, your boy is going to be part of six!"

That quip alludes to the absence of his contribution to Sunday's thrilling overtime victory. Gronkowski was placed on injured reserve on Dec. 4, for injuries tracing back to a brutal hit he took from Seattle Seahawks safety Earl Thomas in a Nov. 13 loss.

Gronkowski had back surgery on Dec. 3. And in typical Gronk fashion, leaving the surgery procedure with the help of a walker, declared, "Dance floor, tomorrow night, here I come."

-- Brendan C. Hall