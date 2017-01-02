2016-17 NFL playoffs schedule, Super Bowl LI coverage

The 2016 regular season is over, which means the 2017 playoffs -- and the race to Super Bowl LI -- have begun. Rookie quarterback Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys are the No. 1 seed in the NFC, while Tom Brady and the Patriots are the No. 1 seed in the AFC.
From the wild-card round through Super Bowl LI -- which is Sunday, Feb. 5, at NRG Stadium in Houston -- ESPN.com has you covered.
Jump to: AFC wild card | NFC wild card | Teams with first-round byes
AFC wild card
No. 6 Miami Dolphins at No. 3 Pittsburgh Steelers
Saturday, Jan. 7 or Sunday, Jan. 8 | Time/TV: TBD
Steelers' playoff tuneup a near-loss to Browns but a win for health
No. 5: Oakland Raiders at No. 4 Houston Texans
Saturday, Jan. 7 or Sunday, Jan. 8 | Time/TV: TBD
Whether it's Brock Osweiler or Tom Savage, Texans' offense hardly looks ready for playoffs
NFC wild card
No. 6: Green Bay Packers OR Detroit Lions at No. 3: Seattle Seahawks
Saturday, Jan. 7 or Sunday, Jan. 8 | Time/TV: TBD
No. 5: New York Giants at No. 4: Green Bay Packers or Detroit Lions
Saturday, Jan. 7 or Sunday, Jan. 8 | Time/TV: TBD
Teams with first-round byes
AFC
No. 1: New England Patriots
Michael Floyd's sudden impact will benefit Patriots in playoffs
How about love for O-linemen? Nate Solder a good comeback candidate
No. 2: Kansas City Chiefs
Chiefs get AFC West title -- and the bounty that goes with it
How the Chiefs have built Travis Kelce into the top tight end in football
NFC
No. 1: Dallas Cowboys
Cowboys end season with loss, but Tony Romo TD pass a highlight
Morris Claiborne eyeing return for divisional round of playoffs
No. 2: Atlanta Falcons