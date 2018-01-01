2017 NFL playoffs schedule, Super Bowl LII coverage

With wins on Sunday, the Bills and Titans are making long-awaited returns to the playoffs, while the Falcons are looking to make another run at the Super Bowl. (1:01)

The 2017 regular season is over, and the AFC -- with New England and Pittsburgh at the top -- looks about how we all thought before the season. The NFC, though? Did anybody in the preseason expect Philadelphia and Minnesota to have home-field advantage? And now each will have first-round byes to get ready for the divisional round.

From the wild-card round through Super Bowl LII -- which is Sunday, Feb. 4, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis -- ESPN.com has you covered. Check out the full playoff picture headed into next weekend's games and more coverage on all 12 teams below.

AFC wild-card round

No. 4 Kansas City Chiefs vs. No. 5 Tennessee Titans

Saturday, Jan. 6 | 4:35 p.m. ET | ESPN/WatchESPN/ABC

The Chiefs have won four straight games after a 1-6 stretch at midseason, while the Titans lost three out of four to end the season. Kansas City ranked No. 2 in the league in turnover differential (+15) in the regular season. Can Kevin Byard, whose eight interceptions tied for the league lead, force Alex Smith into a mistake?

No. 3 Jacksonville Jaguars vs. No. 6 Buffalo Bills

Sunday, Jan. 7 | 1:00 p.m. ET | CBS

The Jaguars have the league's top rushing offense, but the Bills aren't far behind. What stands out is Jacksonville's ferocious defense, which has smothered offenses all season and has talented players all over the field. This might come down to quarterback play, with Blake Bortles and Tyrod Taylor both having up-and-down seasons.

NFC wild-card round

No. 3 Los Angeles Rams vs. No. 6 Atlanta Falcons

Saturday, Jan. 6 | 8:15 p.m. ET | NBC

The Falcons survived an early-season swoon thanks to another 4,000-yard campaign from defending MVP Matt Ryan, and allowing the NFL's eighth-fewest points against. The Rams led the league in scoring, and got an MVP-caliber season from Todd Gurley II. Will the week of rest for many Rams starters be a boost or a hindrance against a Falcons team that had to win a hard-fought Week 17 contest to punch its playoff ticket?

No. 4 New Orleans Saints vs. No. 5 Carolina Panthers

Sunday, Jan. 7 | 4:40 p.m. ET | Fox

It was another standout season for the Saints' offense led by Drew Brees and Sean Payton, but what makes New Orleans so dangerous this year is its allowing the NFL's 10th-fewest points. For the Panthers, Cam Newton showed once again how he can take over any game -- and also disappear or actively lose a game for Carolina. The Saints won both regular-season contests -- will the third time be the charm for Cam & Co.?

Teams with first-round byes

AFC

No. 1: New England Patriots

Divisional round: Saturday, Jan. 13 | 8:15 p.m. ET | CBS | Tickets

No. 2: Pittsburgh Steelers

Divisional round: Sunday, Jan. 14 | 1:05 p.m. ET | CBS | Tickets

NFC

No. 1: Philadelphia Eagles

Divisional round: Saturday, Jan. 13 | 4:35 p.m. ET | NBC | Tickets

No. 2: Minnesota Vikings

Divisional round: Sunday, Jan. 14 | 4:40 p.m. ET | Fox | Tickets

Full schedule

Schedule: Divisional Weekend Matchup Date Time Network TBD at Eagles Sat. Jan. 13 4:35 p.m. ET NBC TBD at Patriots Sat. Jan. 13 8:15 p.m. ET CBS TBD at Steelers Sun. Jan. 14 1:05 p.m. ET CBS TBD at Vikings Sun. Jan. 14 4:40 p.m. ET Fox

Schedule: Championship Weekend Matchup Date Time Network TBD at TBD Sun. Jan. 21 3:05 p.m. ET CBS TBD at TBD Sun. Jan. 21 6:40 p.m. ET Fox