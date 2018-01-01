2017 NFL playoffs schedule, Super Bowl LII coverage

The 2017 regular season is over, and the AFC -- with New England and Pittsburgh at the top -- looks about how we all thought before the season. The NFC, though? Did anybody in the preseason expect Philadelphia and Minnesota to have home-field advantage? And now each will have first-round byes to get ready for the divisional round.
From the wild-card round through Super Bowl LII -- which is Sunday, Feb. 4, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis -- ESPN.com has you covered. Check out the full playoff picture headed into next weekend's games and more coverage on all 12 teams below.
AFC wild-card round
No. 4 Kansas City Chiefs vs. No. 5 Tennessee Titans
Saturday, Jan. 6 | 4:35 p.m. ET | ESPN/WatchESPN/ABC
The Chiefs have won four straight games after a 1-6 stretch at midseason, while the Titans lost three out of four to end the season. Kansas City ranked No. 2 in the league in turnover differential (+15) in the regular season. Can Kevin Byard, whose eight interceptions tied for the league lead, force Alex Smith into a mistake?
Teicher: Three areas Chiefs must improve to advance deep into playoffs
Teicher: Patrick Mahomes settles down nicely in debut, finishes with winning drive
Wolfe: Mike Mularkey's Titans fight for him, legitimize his claim of progress
Teicher: Chiefs' key players should be well-rested for playoff run
Wolfe: Marcus Mariota's stiff-arm, legs deliver Titans back to playoffs
No. 3 Jacksonville Jaguars vs. No. 6 Buffalo Bills
Sunday, Jan. 7 | 1:00 p.m. ET | CBS
The Jaguars have the league's top rushing offense, but the Bills aren't far behind. What stands out is Jacksonville's ferocious defense, which has smothered offenses all season and has talented players all over the field. This might come down to quarterback play, with Blake Bortles and Tyrod Taylor both having up-and-down seasons.
DiRocco: Mouth(s) of the AFC South: Trash talk part of Jaguars' defensive identity
Reid: Jaguars DE Yannick Ngakoue lets his play do the talking
DiRocco: Jaguars need to get run game cranked up to beat Bills
DiRocco: Turnovers, struggling young receivers rob Jaguars of playoff momentum
Rodak: With NFL's longest playoff drought over, rest is gravy for Bills
NFC wild-card round
No. 3 Los Angeles Rams vs. No. 6 Atlanta Falcons
Saturday, Jan. 6 | 8:15 p.m. ET | NBC
The Falcons survived an early-season swoon thanks to another 4,000-yard campaign from defending MVP Matt Ryan, and allowing the NFL's eighth-fewest points against. The Rams led the league in scoring, and got an MVP-caliber season from Todd Gurley II. Will the week of rest for many Rams starters be a boost or a hindrance against a Falcons team that had to win a hard-fought Week 17 contest to punch its playoff ticket?
McClure: Falcons have great respect for MVP candidate Todd Gurley
McClure: Falcons' defense takes baton and runs into the postseason
Gonzalez: Sunday's loss to 49ers shows Rams have bigger fish to fry
McClure: Defense helps Falcons secure playoff berth, but offense needs to awaken
No. 4 New Orleans Saints vs. No. 5 Carolina Panthers
Sunday, Jan. 7 | 4:40 p.m. ET | Fox
It was another standout season for the Saints' offense led by Drew Brees and Sean Payton, but what makes New Orleans so dangerous this year is its allowing the NFL's 10th-fewest points. For the Panthers, Cam Newton showed once again how he can take over any game -- and also disappear or actively lose a game for Carolina. The Saints won both regular-season contests -- will the third time be the charm for Cam & Co.?
Newton/Triplett: Is it really tough to beat a team three times in one season?
Triplett: Alvin Kamara keeps providing fireworks that could power Saints in playoffs
Newton: Cam Newton, Panthers must 'turn the page fast' to prepare for Saints
Triplett: Saints back their way into NFC South title with disturbing loss
Newton: Cam Newton, offense enter playoffs with major questions
Teams with first-round byes
AFC
No. 1: New England Patriots
Divisional round: Saturday, Jan. 13 | 8:15 p.m. ET | CBS | Tickets
Reiss: Patriots have experience balancing postseason and coaches' interviews
Reiss: Sputtering Patriots' offense should have different look in playoffs
Reiss: James Harrison solid in debut as Patriots clinch home-field
No. 2: Pittsburgh Steelers
Divisional round: Sunday, Jan. 14 | 1:05 p.m. ET | CBS | Tickets
Graziano: 'Blitzburgh' sets franchise sack record; Steelers primed for playoffs
Graziano: JuJu Smith-Schuster makes Steelers even scarier heading into playoffs
NFC
No. 1: Philadelphia Eagles
Divisional round: Saturday, Jan. 13 | 4:35 p.m. ET | NBC | Tickets
McManus: Vegas projects Eagles as underdogs in most divisional round matchups
McManus: Nick Foles unable to ease concerns in postseason tune-up vs. Cowboys
No. 2: Minnesota Vikings
Divisional round: Sunday, Jan. 14 | 4:40 p.m. ET | Fox | Tickets
Cronin: Will NFL's best defense carry Vikings to Super Bowl?
Cronin: Vikings lock up a first-round bye, No. 2 seed with win over Bears