        <
        >

          2017 NFL playoffs, Super Bowl LI coverage and schedule

          play
          Belichick, Brady encouraged after 14-win season (0:46)

          Bill Belichick and Tom Brady are pleased after finishing the regular season with a 14-2 record. (0:46)

          5:01 PM ET
          • ESPN.com

          The 2016 regular season is over, which means the 2017 playoffs -- and the race to Super Bowl LI -- have begun. Rookie quarterback Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys are the No. 1 seed in the NFC, while Tom Brady and the Patriots are the No. 1 seed in the AFC.

          From the wild-card round through Super Bowl LI -- which is Sunday, Feb. 5, at NRG Stadium in Houston -- ESPN.com has you covered.

          Jump to: AFC wild card | NFC wild card | Teams with first-round byes

          AFC wild card

          No. 6 Miami Dolphins at No. 3 Pittsburgh Steelers

          Saturday, Jan. 7 or Sunday, Jan. 8 | Time/TV: TBD

          No. 5: TBD at No. 4 Houston Texans

          Saturday, Jan. 7 or Sunday, Jan. 8 | Time/TV: TBD

          NFC wild card

          No. 6: TBD at No. 3 TBD

          Saturday, Jan. 7 or Sunday, Jan. 8 | Time/TV: TBD

          No. 5: New York Giants at No. 4 TBD

          Saturday, Jan. 7 or Sunday, Jan. 8 | Time/TV: TBD

          Teams with first-round byes

          AFC

          No. 1: New England Patriots

          No. 2: TBD

          NFC

          No. 1: Dallas Cowboys

          No. 2: TBD