2017 NFL playoffs, Super Bowl LI coverage and schedule

The 2016 regular season is over, which means the 2017 playoffs -- and the race to Super Bowl LI -- have begun. Rookie quarterback Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys are the No. 1 seed in the NFC, while Tom Brady and the Patriots are the No. 1 seed in the AFC.
From the wild-card round through Super Bowl LI -- which is Sunday, Feb. 5, at NRG Stadium in Houston -- ESPN.com has you covered.
AFC wild card
No. 6 Miami Dolphins at No. 3 Pittsburgh Steelers
Saturday, Jan. 7 or Sunday, Jan. 8 | Time/TV: TBD
Steelers' playoff tuneup a near-loss to Browns but a win for health
No. 5: TBD at No. 4 Houston Texans
Saturday, Jan. 7 or Sunday, Jan. 8 | Time/TV: TBD
NFC wild card
No. 6: TBD at No. 3 TBD
Saturday, Jan. 7 or Sunday, Jan. 8 | Time/TV: TBD
No. 5: New York Giants at No. 4 TBD
Saturday, Jan. 7 or Sunday, Jan. 8 | Time/TV: TBD
Teams with first-round byes
AFC
No. 1: New England Patriots
Michael Floyd's sudden impact will benefit Patriots in playoffs
How about love for O-linemen? Nate Solder a good comeback candidate
No. 2: TBD
Oakland Raiders clinch 2-seed with win or tie vs. Denver Broncos or Kansas City Chiefs loss vs. San Diego Chargers. Chiefs clinch 2-seed with win and Raiders loss.
NFC
No. 1: Dallas Cowboys
Cowboys end season with loss, but Tony Romo TD pass a highlight
Morris Claiborne eyeing return for divisional round of playoffs
No. 2: TBD
Atlanta Falcons clinch 2-seed with win vs. New Orleans Saints or Seattle Seahawks loss or tie vs. San Francisco 49ers. Seahawks and Detroit Lions could still earn 2-seed. Read the scenarios here.