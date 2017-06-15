As organized team activities and minicamps come to a close this week across the league, NFL Nation reporters pick an under-the-radar player to remember for every team.

AFC East | AFC North| AFC South | AFC West

NFC East | NFC North | NFC South | NFC West

AFC EAST

Tre'Davious White, cornerback

The No. 27 overall pick in April's draft, White was not among the most talked-about first-round selections, but White has been impressive through OTAs and minicamp. He has become a consistent presence on the first-team defense, breaking up several passes in practices watched by reporters. He jumped fellow rookie Zay Jones' route in Tuesday's minicamp practice to intercept Tyrod Taylor. -- Mike Rodak

Jordan Phillips, defensive tackle

It's sink or swim for Phillips, a 2015 second-round pick who is entering his third season. The Dolphins have high expectations for him after inconsistent 2015 and 2016 seasons. However, coaches say he has a stronger focus and has been hard to block during OTAs. Miami needs another defensive tackle to step up opposite Pro Bowler Ndamukong Suh. -- James Walker

Jonathan Jones, cornerback

Jones, a second-year cornerback from Auburn who made the team as an undrafted free agent in 2016, was paired with starters Malcolm Butler and Stephon Gilmore in the team's nickel package and showed up with several passes defended. Jones made his mark as a rookie on special teams but has a nice opportunity ahead of him to expand his role to include more work on defense. -- Mike Reiss

Austin Seferian-Jenkins, tight end

With his career at a crossroads, Seferian-Jenkins, the 2014 second-round pick of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, dropped 25 pounds in the offseason and entered an outpatient rehab facility to address a drinking problem. Seferian-Jenkins, who had two DUI arrests since college, believes rehab has made him a better player and person. He was one of the standouts in OTAs and minicamp, displaying the kind of receiving ability that could help the Jets' offense. Looking ahead to the season, he predicted, "I'm going to shine." -- Rich Cimini

AFC NORTH

Nick Boyle, tight end

Boyle, a 2015 fifth-round selection, could be the surprise starter on this year's team. Unfortunately, his opportunity with the first team came after one of his best friends on the team, Dennis Pitta, reinjured his hip and was released. "That is not the way I wanted it to happen," Boyle said. He's making the most of his opportunities, coming up big in red zone drills this offseason. Boyle will have to hold off Benjamin Watson and Crockett Gillmore for the starting job when they each return to training camp following injuries. -- Jamison Hensley

Clayton Fejedelem, safety

After playing mostly on special teams as a rookie, Fejedelem, a seventh-round pick in 2016, has caught some eyes on defense during OTAs. He made several pass breakups during the practices open to the media. Plays like that could go a long way to securing a roster spot in Year 2. -- Katherine Terrell

Ricardo Louis, wide receiver

The Browns are paper thin at the position, and there are enough questions about Corey Coleman that the Browns need someone from last year's draft class to step forward. Louis sounds like he's a different player from a year ago. He's more confident and assured and seems prepared to try to step into that void. -- Pat McManamon

Cam Sutton, cornerback

Sutton, a third-round rookie, was productive in OTAs and seems to understand what the Steelers want out of their pass coverage. He is trying to separate himself in a crowded cornerback room, but he has a few things going for him: He can play multiple spots, he can play man or zone, and he offsets a lack of raw speed with instincts. "The mentality is, if the ball is in the air, you have to demand the ball," Sutton said. -- Jeremy Fowler

AFC SOUTH

Robert Nelson, cornerback

Nelson has stood out during the Texans' offseason practices, breaking up some passes and going against DeAndre Hopkins with the first-team defense. A former undrafted free agent, Nelson got playing time last season because of some injuries in the secondary and played pretty well, including registering an interception against the Colts. Now with cornerback A.J. Bouye in Jacksonville, Nelson will look to replicate Bouye's 2016 success and take advantage of any chance he gets with the stout Texans defense. -- Sarah Barshop

Chester Rogers, wide receiver

T.Y. Hilton, Donte Moncrief and Phillip Dorsett are the marquee names when it comes to Indy's receivers, but Rogers has made a case this offseason to be in the running for the team's third receiver spot. If each receiver played without a number on his jersey, you would have thought Rogers was one of the team's top wideouts, running sharp routes and catching just about everything within his reach. "I think he's done a great job this offseason in understanding that he can't just be that to be an NFL player. He's got to be concise, sharp and crisp with his routes," said quarterback Andrew Luck, who has kept a close eye on the receivers while being out following shoulder surgery. "He's got to understand the bigger picture, and he's certainly working at it every day. It's been fun to see him make this progression." -- Mike Wells

Peyton Thompson, free safety

With starter Tashaun Gipson missing all of OTAs and minicamp with an injury, Thompson has been getting a lot of reps, and coach Doug Marrone said Thompson has taken advantage of the extra work. Thompson was mainly a special-teams player last season but has made steady improvement, and the Jaguars are starting to believe he'd be a capable replacement if Gipson were to be injured during the regular season. -- Mike DiRocco

Khalfani Muhammad, running back

He's just 5-foot-7 and 174 pounds, a stark contrast to DeMarco Murray and Derrick Henry. But he was darting and dashing around every chance he got in offseason practices, and it sure looks like his blazing speed can translate to the next level. -- Paul Kuharsky

AFC WEST

Jake Butt, tight end

Butt wound up as a fifth-round pick in April's draft because he had suffered a torn ACL in Michigan's bowl game to close out the 2016 season. Had he not been injured, it's likely he would have been a late-first-round or second-round pick and therefore wouldn't be under the radar in any way. He will almost certainly open training camp in July on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list, so he won't get much attention in the preseason. But when he is eventually medically cleared, it won't take long for him to find his way into the lineup. This is a player the Broncos have plans for and they'll be careful in his return, but be ready to see him become more of a factor as the regular season rolls along. -- Jeff Legwold

Demarcus Robinson, wide receiver

After playing only five offensive snaps as a fourth-round draft pick last season, Robinson is pushing for playing time in his second season. He is fast but is a lot more than a deep threat. "He's the young [receiver] that's come up here a little bit and had a pretty good offseason," coach Andy Reid said. "We'll see how he does once we get going in the preseason. He can go after it. He can run, and he can do the short stuff, too. His strength coming in was that he was good after the catch wherever you get it to him. I'm not saying he's that guy right now, but he's had a good offseason." -- Adam Teicher

Trevor Williams, cornerback

An undrafted rookie out of Penn State last season, Williams earned time at cornerback and on special teams because of season-ending injuries to Jason Verrett and Brandon Flowers. With starting corners Verrett and Casey Hayward nursing injuries this offseason, Williams continued to work with the first group on defense and also as a slot defender in passing situations. "He's shown some versatility to play inside the slot and outside," Chargers coach Anthony Lynn said. "He's a solid competitor as well." -- Eric D. Williams

Tyrell Adams, middle linebacker

Who? Exactly. Adams, who did not join the Raiders' practice squad last year until Oct. 6 and was signed to the active roster on Nov. 26, played in six games last season, and his only action came on special teams. Yet, there he was through OTAs and minicamp, running with the first-team defense along with second-year player Cory James. The Raiders did not add a veteran this offseason to address the hole in the middle of the defense, giving the likes of Adams a chance to step up. He has been an active presence in offseason workouts. Will that translate, though, when the football is real? Stay tuned. -- Paul Gutierrez

NFC EAST

Damontre Moore, defensive end

He never panned out as a third-round pick of the Giants in 2013. He spent time with the Dolphins and Seahawks but has just 10 career sacks. He returned home to Texas with a two-year deal that included only a $100,000 signing bonus. He has taken first-team snaps in practice in part because of injuries along the defensive line, but he has made a solid impression on the coaches with his work ethic, speed and ability to even serve as a gunner on the punt team. The Cowboys hope he is their next low-cost pass-rushing find, like George Selvie or Jeremy Mincey. He might not be a Week 1 starter in September, but he can be a part of the pass-rush rotation. -- Todd Archer

B.J. Goodson, linebacker

He was a fourth-round pick out of Clemson in 2016 and has the inside track to start at middle linebacker for the Giants this season. Goodson showed well in the spring, especially with his ability to move well for his size (245 pounds). He also did a solid job of making the defensive calls. The Giants are even taking a look at him as a potential three-down linebacker, something they didn't have from that position last season. -- Jordan Raanan

Rasul Douglas, cornerback

A rookie third-round pick out of West Virginia, Douglas has been getting some looks with the first-team defense. Part of that speaks to the lack of proven talent at corner for the Eagles, but Douglas has made the most of his opportunity so far. He has had some good battles with receiver Alshon Jeffery and has gotten his hands on a number of passes. During one OTA sequence, Douglas registered three pass breakups in a row. As his NCAA-leading eight interceptions a year ago suggest, he has good instincts and a nose for the ball. That will help him in his quest to carve out a significant role this fall. -- Tim McManus

Kendall Fuller, cornerback

A third-round pick in 2016, Fuller was slowed last season as he recovered from knee surgery the previous fall. Fuller played in 2016, but the coaches always wondered if they asked too much too soon from him because of the injury. He lacked much explosion and recovery speed. But Fuller is a year further removed from the surgery and running well. He has worked as the No. 3 corner, covering in the slot. He'll get beat by WR Jamison Crowder on occasion but has covered him well at times and even broke up a pass to him Tuesday. "He's got a little bit more speed and quickness," Redskins coach Jay Gruden said. "You'll see a better player." -- John Keim

NFC NORTH

Tarik Cohen, running back

The Bears are high on Cohen, a 2017 fourth-round pick out of North Carolina A&T. Many believe he has been among the most impressive performers at Chicago's offseason program. As a shifty running back, he has a real opportunity to carve out a role on offense behind starter Jordan Howard. The Bears drafted Cohen to be a change-of-pace back capable of complementing Howard, who is known for a physical style of running. -- Jeff Dickerson

Jared Abbrederis, wide receiver

While the starters are set with Marvin Jones and Golden Tate, there is room for reps down the depth chart at receiver. It's a tight competition among a bunch of guys, including TJ Jones, Jace Billingsley and Ryan Spadola. But the guy to watch here might be Abbrederis, a former Packers receiver. He made big plays on deep balls throughout OTAs, including a sliding touchdown catch where he beat two defenders, and will get a shot as a returner. If he's able to continue the trajectory through camp, he has a real shot to make Detroit's roster. -- Michael Rothstein

Trevor Davis, wide receiver

Davis, a fifth-round pick from Cal, didn't have much of an impact last season as a rookie. In fact, he was surpassed on the depth chart by undrafted free agent Geronimo Allison midway through the season and was inactive or did not play five times in a six-game stretch late in the season. But Davis might be the fastest player on the roster -- he ran a 4.42 40-yard dash at the combine -- and receivers coach Luke Getsy said he has made significant improvements this offseason. "His confidence level is much higher," Getsy said. "I'm excited for Trevor. I think he's going to have a really big August for us, and he'll be one of those guys that are going to show up." -- Rob Demovsky

Rodney Adams, wide receiver

A fifth-round pick out of South Florida, Adams is getting the first chance to replace Cordarrelle Patterson as the Vikings' kick returner. He has also flashed some explosiveness as a slot receiver and figures to get a chance to earn a significant role in his first season with the Vikings. In college, Adams averaged 24.8 yards on 46 kick returns, bringing one back for a touchdown. -- Ben Goessling

NFC SOUTH

Reggie Davis, wide receiver

The 6-foot, 170-pound undrafted rookie from Georgia has put his speed on display to the coaches this offseason. And although the Falcons are crowded at receiver with All-Pro Julio Jones, Mohamed Sanu, Taylor Gabriel, Justin Hardy, and return man Andre Roberts, maybe Davis can earn a look to be the team's sixth receiver (counting Roberts as a special teamer) and an occasional deep threat, like deep threat Aldrick Robinson was last season. "He's off to a good start with us," Falcons coach Dan Quinn said of Davis. "It's the speed that jumps out, No. 1. But he's made an impact in trying to make a name for himself in the way that he competes." -- Vaughn McClure

Taylor Moton, offensive tackle

While it's too early to tell if Moton, a second-round pick, will seriously compete for the right tackle spot until they put the pads on, he has shown mentally that he can handle the job. He also has shown the versatility to play on the left side at tackle as well as shift over to guard. For a line that suffered from a lack of depth last season when injuries became catastrophic, Moton has a chance to provide relief at multiple positions and possibly start if Michael Oher doesn't return from the concussion protocol. -- David Newton

Sheldon Rankins, defensive tackle

Adrian Peterson generated the most buzz of anyone this summer, but I'm assuming he doesn't count in this category. I also considered new WR Ted Ginn Jr., but it shouldn't come as any surprise that Ginn, 32, has been flashing his world-class speed in these non-padded summer practices. But I'll go with Rankins, because I think he has the best chance of anyone on the roster to become a true Pro Bowl-caliber breakout this year. A first-round pick in 2016, Rankins missed seven games because of a broken fibula. But now he is fully healthy, he said he has gotten in even better shape, and he has talked about his determination to "dominate" for a defense that needs impact players like him. -- Mike Triplett

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Chris Godwin, wide receiver

With so much attention surrounding DeSean Jackson and O.J. Howard, keep an eye on Godwin, a third-round draft pick out of Penn State. Godwin has looked very consistent throughout OTAs. He struggled with a couple of drops to open minicamp, but he should be a viable contributor on offense. He has good hands, is a polished route runner and has caught just about everything thrown his way up until this point. -- Jenna Laine

NFC WEST

Carlton Agudosi, wide receiver

Agudosi signed with the Cardinals as an undrafted free agent out of Rutgers and has done nothing but impress coach Bruce Arians, who has mentioned Agudosi a few times during news conferences. At 6-foot-6, Agudosi has combined size, speed and athleticism to help him stand out in a deep wide receivers room. He didn't post head-turning numbers in college -- eight catches for 89 yards and a touchdown -- but he's starting to prove he can be an NFL receiver. -- Josh Weinfuss

Michael Thomas, wide receiver

Rams fans probably remember Thomas as the guy who fumbled the opening kickoff against the Falcons and dropped an easy catch on a deep ball against the Seahawks. He was a sixth-round pick who made key mistakes in the few opportunities he received. But Thomas said he has made "tremendous growth" since his rookie season and received a lot of first-team reps throughout OTAs. "He's kind of found a role for himself," Rams quarterback Jared Goff said. "He's one of our faster receivers and can stretch the defense. I think he enjoys that role and understands that he's going to be an over-the-top guy. It's just a perfect role for him." -- Alden Gonzalez

CB Rashard Robinson

Robinson flashed some potential last season as a rookie, but he now looks as close to a sure thing as the Niners have at a revamped corner position. His competitiveness was on display daily during OTAs, and it helped him win over new coordinator Robert Saleh. "He's a dog," Saleh said. "I like him. He's made of the right stuff, his attitude, his mindset is unique for a corner." Although he's only in his sophomore season, Robinson is embracing a leadership role among the corners, and his long arms and physical approach are a perfect fit in Saleh's system, making him someone to watch in 2017. -- Nick Wagoner

C.J. Prosise, running back

On one play during minicamp, Prosise ran a wheel route down the right sideline, but Austin Davis' throw was off-target and turned him around. Prosise smoothly adjusted, snatched the ball out of the air and raced downfield. Because of injuries, Prosise played in only six games as a rookie, but he is by far the team's best pass-catching back. Last season, Prosise caught 17 of the 18 targets that came his way. He has to prove he can stay healthy, but Prosise runs routes like a receiver and might be the biggest mismatch player on the Seahawks' offense. Don't be surprised if the buzz around him continues to escalate this summer at training camp. -- Sheil Kapadia