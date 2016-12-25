The Big Story for every NFL team

NFL Nation reporters detail the biggest storylines -- and what they mean going forward -- for every team coming out of Week 16.

AFC East | AFC North| AFC South | AFC West

NFC East | NFC North | NFC South | NFC West

AFC EAST

The Bills will miss the playoffs for a 17th consecutive season after a dramatic 34-31 overtime loss to the Dolphins on Saturday. Rex Ryan's job security as head coach is tenuous after he made a questionable decision to punt with four minutes remaining in overtime. His defense then allowed a 57-yard run to Jay Ajayi to help seal Miami's win. Ryan said after the game, "Whatever happens, happens," as far as his future with the Bills is concerned. -- Mike Rodak

Week 17: at New York Jets, Jan. 1, 1 p.m. ET

The Dolphins took care of business by beating the Bills, and now they await the result of Sunday's Broncos-Chiefs game to determine if they will qualify for the playoffs for the first time since 2008. A Denver loss would get Miami into the postseason and could change how the Dolphins approach their final regular-season game against the Patriots. -- James Walker

Week 17: vs. New England, Jan. 1, 1 p.m. ET

Wide receiver Michael Floyd made his debut with the Patriots, playing 18 snaps (just two in the first half) and finishing with one catch for six yards. Afterward in the locker room, the smile on his face was hard to miss, as he said the cheering from the home crowd and support from his teammates meant a lot to him. He is the team's No. 4 wideout option, but as Tom Brady said, one injury and Floyd would step into a more expanded role. So this was a step in the right direction for Floyd. -- Mike Reiss

Week 17: at Miami, Jan. 1, 1 p.m. ET

Quarterback Bryce Petty will have an MRI on his injured left (nonthrowing) shoulder. Regardless of the results, he is not expected to play in the Jets' final game. It will be Ryan Fitzpatrick in his place, in all likelihood, as rookie Christian Hackenberg has had no game experience and limited practice reps. -- Rich Cimini

Week 17: vs. Buffalo, Jan. 1, 1 p.m. ET

AFC NORTH

The Ravens now only have one path to the postseason --- win the AFC North. Baltimore was eliminated from the wild-card race on Saturday, when the Dolphins won in overtime. The Ravens have to win their last two games (at Pittsburgh on Sunday and at Cincinnati on Jan. 1) to capture their first division title since 2012. -- Jamison Hensley

Week 17: at Cincinnati, Jan. 1, 1 p.m. ET

Editor's Picks Biggest NFL injuries of Week 16 Raiders QB Derek Carr is out indefinitely after breaking his right fibula against the Colts on Sunday. Here are some other big names who got nicked up this week.

NFL Playoff Picture: Giants are in; will Texans, Steelers follow? The NFL's playoff picture gained one new entrant Sunday evening. Tampa Bay's loss in New Orleans means the Giants are in. 1 Related

Houston, we have a tackle problem. It has become clear that the Bengals must re-sign 34-year-old left tackle Andrew Whitworth. Whitworth moved to guard temporarily so the Bengals could evaluate 2015 first-round tackle Cedric Ogbuehi, who was benched at right tackle earlier in the season. Ogbuehi didn't fare much better on the left side in the loss to the Texans on Saturday, and he struggled to protect quarterback Andy Dalton. The Bengals took tackles in the first and second rounds in the 2016 draft, but that position could become a priority again in the upcoming draft. -- Katherine Terrell

Week 17: vs. Baltimore, Jan. 1, 1 p.m. ET

Can the Browns finish with a two-game winning streak? If Pittsburgh clinches the division with a win over Baltimore on Sunday, the Steelers could sit their starters for the season finale against Cleveland. It's lofty thinking, but until Saturday, the Browns couldn't think of a winning streak. One win removes a heavy burden the team had been carrying. -- Pat McManamon

Week 17: at Pittsburgh, Jan. 1, 1 p.m. ET

As if Sunday's matchup with the Ravens wasn't already crucial, the Dolphins' win on Saturday makes the AFC wild-card spot less likely for Pittsburgh. It's all about the AFC North. If they can beat the Ravens on Sunday, then the Steelers are in. But Pittsburgh must get past one of the league's best defenses without a few key pieces. Tight end Ladarius Green is likely out with a concussion, and wide receiver Sammie Coates is battling a hamstring issue. -- Jeremy Fowler

Week 17: vs. Cleveland, Jan. 1, 1 p.m. ET

AFC SOUTH

After an ugly win against the Bengals on Saturday night, the Texans clinched the AFC South with one week to go. But quarterback Tom Savage, who made his first career start after replacing Brock Osweiler last week, did not play very well, especially to start the game. He finished 18 of 29 passing for 176 yards, with no touchdowns and no interceptions. If coach Bill O'Brien gives Savage the starting nod against the Titans, the quarterback will get another game of reps before the Texans' home playoff game. -- Sarah Barshop

Week 17: at Tennessee, Jan. 1, 1 p.m. ET

The Colts will miss the playoffs in back-to-back seasons for the first time since the 1997-98 seasons after Saturday's loss to the Raiders eliminated them from any postseason possibilities. The defeat was the worst performance for the Colts this season, considering everything that was at stake for them. A win could have kept their slim playoff hopes alive, because Tennessee lost to Jacksonville earlier in the day. -- Mike Wells

Week 17: vs. Jacksonville, Jan. 1, 1 p.m. ET

Quarterback Blake Bortles played one of the best games of his career against the Titans (325 yards, one scoring pass and one touchdown catch) and it came at the perfect time. General manager Dave Caldwell said the new head coach won't be married to Bortles, so he has to prove that he can be a franchise quarterback. He passed his first test. -- Mike DiRocco

Week 17: at Indianapolis, Jan. 1, 1 p.m. ET

The Titans were angry at themselves for their failure in Jacksonville and really disappointed they allowed Marcus Mariota to suffer a season-ending leg fracture. The second-year quarterback had a fine season, with some giant games and some good work in the important moments of others. The team's determination to protect him paid great dividends. After Houston's win over Cincinnati on Saturday, the Titans are officially out of the playoff race. -- Paul Kuharsky

Week 17: vs. Houston, Jan. 1, 1 p.m. ET

AFC WEST

The Broncos won't have four players in the lineup for Sunday's must-win road game against the Chiefs: safety T.J. Ward; tight end Virgil Green; tight end A.J. Derby; and linebacker Brandon Marshall. Ward is Denver's leading tackler and plays in every personnel grouping, so his absence figures to make it difficult for the Broncos' plans to cover the Chiefs' Travis Kelce, as well as defend the point of attack in run defense on what's expected to be a rainy night at Arrowhead Stadium. The Broncos will likely have to use an extra offensive lineman as a tight end in some of their run-game looks, given that TE Jeff Heuerman was the only healthy player at the position on the 53-man roster who practiced this week. -- Jeff Legwold

Week 17: vs. Oakland, Jan. 1, 4:25 p.m. ET

The Chiefs are looking for more offense on Sunday night against the Broncos. They have scored just two offensive touchdowns in each of their past five games and gone 3-2 in those games -- winning when they've scored on defense, special teams or both, and losing when they haven't. Lousy production in the red zone has been a seasonlong problem for the Chiefs. Quarterback Alex Smith has completed only 24 percent of his passes into the end zone, which was the second-worst percentage in the NFL heading into Week 16. End zone interceptions have been key plays in each of the past two Chiefs losses. -- Adam Teicher

Week 17: at San Diego, Jan. 1, 4:25 p.m. ET

With Derek Carr suffering a broken fibula in his right leg in Saturday's 33-25 victory over the Colts, Raider Nation turns a hopeful eye to Matt McGloin. Carr is scheduled to undergo surgery on Christmas Day and will be out indefinitely, while the Raiders, headed to the playoffs for the first time since 2002, will be led by McGloin, who has started six NFL games in his career, though none since his rookie season of 2013. The weapons around McGloin remain impressive, but there was a noticeable letdown when Carr went down. It is up to McGloin to acclimate himself with the personnel at his disposal as quickly as possible in hopes that the Raiders' playoff run is not a short one. And if the Raiders can beat the Broncos in Denver on New Year's Day, they will clinch a first-round bye in the playoffs, which would help immeasurably with McGloin's relearning curve. Then again, the Broncos could do the Raiders a solid by clinching that bye for them by beating the Chiefs on Sunday. -- Paul Gutierrez

Week 17: at Denver, Jan. 1, 4:25 p.m. ET

Place-kicker Josh Lambo was the latest San Diego player to fail in the final minutes for this Chargers team. Needing a field goal to tie, Lambo had a 32-yard attempt blocked with four minutes left and pushed a 45-yarder wide right as time expired, giving the Browns their first win of the season. Lambo handled the situation like a pro. "I'm going to do what I know to do this week and get back to work," he said. "And I'll do everything to fix that." -- Eric D. Williams

Week 17: vs. Kansas City, Jan. 1, 4:25 p.m. ET

NFC EAST

Even though they have clinched the NFC East and home-field advantage, the Cowboys won't change their plans in terms of playing their regulars on Monday night against the Lions. The players have bought into coach Jason Garrett's message to keep their edge and focus, even with them not playing a do-or-die playoff game until Jan. 14 or 15. The plan could change going into Week 17, when Garrett could be a bit more judicious with his snaps of players such Tyron Smith, Tyrone Crawford and Sean Lee, but he does not want to mess with a formula that has been so successful this season. -- Todd Archer

Week 17: at Philadelphia, Jan. 1, 1 p.m. ET

Although the Giants lost on Thursday, they watched as they clinched their first playoff berth in five years when the Buccaneers lost in New Orleans on Saturday. The Giants are now locked into the five seed in the NFC and could use Week 17 at Washington to rest some of their top players and a banged-up defense. -- Jordan Raanan

Week 17: at Washington, Jan. 1, 1 p.m. ET

The Eagles' brass gets one more chance to evaluate the roster on Jan. 1 against the Cowboys before entering a critical offseason. They appear to have found a quality starting quarterback in Carson Wentz and now must decide how to build around him. -- Tim McManus

Week 17: vs. Dallas, Jan. 1, 1 p.m. ET

Washington now has a better shot at reaching the postseason, thanks to Tampa Bay's loss at New Orleans on Saturday. There's one simple scenario to get in: If Detroit loses at Dallas on Monday and the Redskins beat the Giants in the season finale, then Washington would become the third NFC East team in the postseason. If that happens, the Redskins would make the postseason in consecutive years for the first time since 1991-92. If Detroit beats Dallas on Monday, then Washington would need to win on Jan. 1 and hope that Detroit also beats Green Bay in the season finale. -- John Keim

Week 17: vs. New York Giants, Jan. 1, 1 p.m. ET

NFC NORTH

Matt Barkley tossed five interceptions in Chicago's 41-21 loss to Washington on Saturday -- the first Bears quarterback to have five picks in one game since Jay Cutler in 2009. Barkley now has 12 picks in just six games as he pushes to earn a job in the NFL next year. The USC product has had good moments in 2016, but he likely projects to be a backup going forward. However, Bears coach John Fox said he will not consider David Fales for Week 17, meaning Barkley is assured of starting the Bears' regular season finale against the Vikings in Minneapolis on New Year's Day. -- Jeff Dickerson

Week 17: at Minnesota, Jan. 1, 1 p.m. ET

A lot has been made of Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott, but how the Lions are able to contain quarterback Dak Prescott and wide receiver Dez Bryant -- particularly with cornerback Darius Slay being injured -- should also be a big concern for Detroit in Dallas on Monday night. If the Lions are able to take away either the Cowboys' run game or passing attack, it will give them their best possible shot to win. Detroit will score, as Matthew Stafford always seems to play well when coming home to Texas; but a Detroit defense that hasn't allowed over 20 points in a game since mid-October will be severely tested on Monday night. -- Michael Rothstein

Week 17: vs. Green Bay, Jan. 1, 1 p.m. ET

The Packers will play in a Week 17 NFC North title game for the fourth straight season. They assured that their Jan. 1 game at Detroit will be for the division crown -- and the home playoff game that comes with it -- thanks to Saturday's 38-25 win over the Vikings at Lambeau Field. The Packers are 2-1 in their past three Week 17 games, but they still made the playoffs last season, despite losing to the Vikings in the regular-season finale. -- Rob Demovsky

Week 17: at Detroit, Jan. 1, 1 p.m. ET

The Vikings have leaned on their defense all season, but a group that has given up 72 points over its past two games showed some fissures on Saturday. It was striking to hear coach Mike Zimmer say his defensive backs had decided not to follow the team's game plan for Packers wideout Jordy Nelson. And though all that remains for the Vikings is a meaningless game against the Bears, a season that started with a 5-0 record will end with some big questions about the team's direction for the future. -- Ben Goessling

Week 17: vs. Chicago, Jan. 1, 1 p.m. ET

NFC SOUTH

The Falcons wrapped up their first NFC South title since 2012 by defeating the Panthers 33-16 and watching Tampa Bay drop a 31-24 decision at New Orleans. Atlanta is the No. 2 seed in the NFC after the Seahawks lost to the Cardinals in Seattle. The Falcons certainly look playoff-ready, with Matt Ryan playing at an MVP level, Julio Jones getting healthier, the running back tandem of Devonta Freeman and Tevin Coleman hitting their stride and the young defense -- led by Vic Beasley Jr. and rookie Deion Jones -- starting to turn the corner. -- Vaughn McClure

Week 17: vs. New Orleans, Jan. 1, 1 p.m. ET

The Panthers were eliminated from playoff contention for the first time since 2012, but the bigger story was reigning NFL MVP Cam Newton continuing to struggle. He has completed under 50 percent of his passes now in four of the past five games. He refuses to blame his shoulder that has kept him from throwing much in practice, but something is obviously wrong. -- David Newton

Week 17: at Tampa Bay, Jan. 1, 1 p.m. ET

The Saints clearly feel like this season's 7-8 is better than the past two 7-9 campaigns. Owner Tom Benson made a rare cameo appearance in Sean Payton's postgame press conference and yelled, "Great coach, great game," after Payton's 100th win with the Saints. And Drew Brees insisted that he feels like the team is "right there" on the cusp of a breakthrough. Veteran offensive tackle Zach Strief acknowledged that doesn't mean much after missing the playoffs for a third straight year, but he also stated that it remains a genuine belief for a team that has started rebuilding its culture and young talent base over the past two seasons. -- Mike Triplett

Week 17: at Atlanta, Jan. 1, 1 p.m. ET

The Bucs aren't out of the playoff race yet, but their loss at New Orleans on Saturday has severely hurt their chances. The Falcons have now clinched the NFC South title, and Tampa Bay needs a lot to happen to land a wild-card berth, including losses by Washington and Green Bay in Week 17 and strength-of-schedule tiebreakers to go its way. The Bucs face the Panthers at home next weekend in their season finale. A victory would give them their first winning season since 2010. -- ESPN.com

Week 17: vs. Carolina, Jan. 1, 1 p.m. ET

NFC WEST

The Cardinals' goal this week was to play spoiler in Seattle. And that's exactly what they did, holding off a furious rally from the Seahawks, who came back from 13 down in the fourth quarter to tie the game at 31. Arizona won with special teams, an area that has been a major issue for the Cardinals this season. But their defense had one of their finest games of the season, with six sacks of Russell Wilson. -- Josh Weinfuss

Week 17: at Los Angeles, Jan. 1, 4:25 p.m. ET

The Rams lost for the 10th time in 11 games on Saturday and are now responsible for both of the 49ers' wins all season. Most disheartening, though, was that their offense (statistically the worst in the NFL) couldn't do anything against the Niners' defense (statistically the worst in the NFL). The Rams managed only 177 yards from scrimmage. Quarterback Jared Goff addressed the fans after the game, saying: "We're appreciative and understand where we are. And we know they understand where we are. It's just hard. It's hard for all of them. It's hard for all of us. But I promise you guys it will get fixed. Everything in my heart and soul to get it all fixed." -- Alden Gonzalez

Week 17: vs. Arizona, Jan. 1, 4:25 p.m. ET

The 49ers finally ended their 13-game losing streak on Saturday with a stunning 22-21 comeback victory over the Rams. It was a cathartic feeling for a team that hasn't won since Week 1, but it also came at the cost of the inside track for the No. 1 overall pick in the 2017 NFL draft. The Niners don't care about that right now and will gladly take the victory, but the chance to land the draft's best player for a meaningless December victory could be one that comes back to haunt the 49ers over the long haul. -- Nick Wagoner

Week 17: vs. Seattle, Jan. 1, 4:25 p.m. ET

The Seahawks will move forward knowing they very well could have to win three games (two on the road) in the postseason to get to the Super Bowl after wasting a golden opportunity to firm up playoff positioning against the Cardinals on Saturday. They began the weekend in position to earn a bye as the No. 2 seed. After the loss, they would be the No. 4 seed if the season ended today. The defense allowed points on four of Arizona's final five possessions, the offense didn't show up until the second half and special teams had miscues all game long. Meanwhile, the Seahawks lost wide receiver Tyler Lockett to a season-ending leg injury. Pete Carroll's squad has a number of obstacles to overcome if it's going to make a run. -- Sheil Kapadia

Week 17: at San Francisco, Jan. 1, 4:25 p.m. ET