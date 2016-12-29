NFL Nation reporters assess the biggest injuries across the league for Week 17.

AFC East | AFC North| AFC South | AFC West

NFC East | NFC North | NFC South | NFC West

AFC EAST

RB LeSean McCoy (illness) and WR Sammy Watkins (foot) missed practice Wednesday. McCoy was sent home after arriving to work sick, the team said. Watkins has sat out Wednesday practices the past several weeks, so it's possible he returns to the field Thursday. Interim coach Anthony Lynn said Wednesday he has no plans to rest starters beyond QB Tyrod Taylor. So for now, the best bet is McCoy and Watkins both play Sunday. -- Mike Rodak

No. 1 CB Byron Maxwell is in danger of missing his second consecutive game with an ankle injury. He did not participate in Wednesday's practice, and Miami already clinched a playoff spot, so Sunday's game against the Patriots is not a must-win. The smart move would be to hold Maxwell out another week to give him the best chance of being healthy for the postseason. -- James Walker

Patriots QB Tom Brady was held out of Wednesday's practice with a thigh injury, which adds context to the severity of the ailment. But it would be a surprise if it affects his availability for Sunday's season finale at Miami. LB Dont'a Hightower (knee) and special teams captain Matthew Slater (foot) were held out of Saturday's win, and while their injuries aren't considered serious enough to keep them out of the playoffs, they're being managed carefully. -- Mike Reiss

The Jets are banged up in the backfield. Bilal Powell and Matt Forte are dealing with knee injuries, creating the possibility that Brandon Wilds and/or Brandon Burks, both practice-squad call ups, could factor into the game plan. The Jets haven't ruled out Forte or Powell yet; Powell has been their most productive offensive player over the past month. -- Rich Cimini

AFC NORTH

Leading tackler Zachary Orr missed Wednesday's practice with a neck injury. He has recorded 55 tackles in his last six games (fifth-most in the NFL over that span) and has interceptions the last two weeks. If Orr can't play, undrafted rookie Patrick Onwuasor will likely start his first NFL career game. CB Jimmy Smith (ankle) was ruled out earlier in the week by coach John Harbaugh. -- Jamison Hensley

Bengals WR A.J. Green will not play against the Ravens, according to Marvin Lewis. The bigger question for the Bengals is LB Vontaze Burfict, who remains in concussion protocol. He could miss his second straight game. -- Katherine Terrell

The Browns should know by Thursday or Friday whether Robert Griffin III has been cleared from the NFL concussion protocol. Griffin couldn't finish Saturday's win over San Diego, but the team sounds optimistic he'll be cleared. If he is, he will start Sunday's season finale in Pittsburgh. -- Pat McManamon

TE Ladarius Green (concussion) was a limited participant at Wednesday's practice, which is a positive sign. Green has about 10 days to get ready for the playoffs, and the Steelers wouldn't let him practice if his symptoms weren't improving. The Steelers will operate with caution with Green, who has at least 65 yards in three of his last four games. But the team is optimistic that their top tight end can play playoff ball. -- Jeremy Fowler

AFC SOUTH

RB Lamar Miller is dealing with an ankle injury that kept him out of Saturday's game against the Bengals. Head coach Bill O'Brien said Miller is "feeling better" and that he got some running in prior to that Week 16 game. Though the Texans have the division locked up, O'Brien said the Texans will be playing to win and would not rest players. He did, however, say that the team would be "smart about it," so Miller could be a candidate to not play in Tennessee. DE Jadeveon Clowney (elbow and wrist) and CB Johnathan Joseph (ribs) are day-to-day. O'Brien said he'd make a decision about whether they will play later this week. -- Sarah Barshop

WR Donte Moncrief missed practice Wednesday with a shoulder injury, which he suffered in Saturday's game at Oakland. It's the same injury that caused Moncrief to miss five games earlier this season. T.Y. Hilton and Phillip Dorsett will be the top two receivers if Moncrief doesn't play. -- Mike Wells

Two of the Jaguars' key playmakers have been limited in practice, but are expected to play: WR Marqise Lee (hip flexor) and RB Chris Ivory (hamstring). It doesn't look as good for WR Allen Hurns (hamstring), who hasn't practiced since being injured on Nov. 27. -- Mike DiRocco

CB Jason McCourty was still out Wednesday with a chest/shoulder injury that kept him out of the Jacksonville game last week. He says he's doing better and Mike Mularkey suggested the Titans could get a look at him before the end of the week. Rookie CB LeShaun Sims practiced, but still has to pass tests to finish a stay in the concussion protocol. -- Paul Kuharsky

AFC WEST

Denver moved LB DeMarcus Ware to injured reserve because of back troubles and given he's in the last year of a three-year contract he signed in 2014 that could spell the end of the 34-year-old's decorated career. Safety T.J. Ward, who has been the team's leading tackler for much of the season, remains in the concussion protocol and was not on the practice field Wednesday. The Broncos face one of the league's best rushing attacks Sunday in the Raiders and would likely play rookie Justin Simmons' in Ward's spot if Ward can't play. The fact Ward did not participate in Wednesday's walk-through means he hasn't even been cleared for light on-field work. -- Jeff Legwold

The Chiefs received some positive news when they learned RB Spencer Ware doesn't have broken ribs, as they initially feared. Ware was able to practice on Wednesday, which speaks well for his chances of playing on Sunday against the Chargers. Ware has by far been the Chiefs' most effective runner this season. He gains 4.3 yards per carry compared to 3.3 for Charcandrick West and 2.0 for Knile Davis. -- Adam Teicher

Pro Bowl LG Kelechi Osemele sat out practice Wednesday with an ankle issue. Osemele missed the Raiders' game at Kansas City earlier this month with kidney stones and was replaced by a rotation of rookie Vadal Alexander and Jon Feliciano. Osemele is key to the Raiders' running attack, which Oakland must establish in Denver with a new quarterback under center in Matt McGloin after Derek Carr was lost with a broken right leg -- let alone the pass protection for McGloin. -- Paul Gutierrez

RB Melvin Gordon participated in warm-ups with his left knee wrapped and did some individual work with a knee brace on. He was listed as a limited participant, but wants badly to play on Sunday against the Chiefs. Gordon remains three yards shy of reaching 1,000 yards for the first time in his NFL career. -- Eric D. Williams

NFC EAST

The Cowboys will have to mix and match their defensive line Sunday with DeMarcus Lawrence (back), Cedric Thornton (ankle), Tyrone Crawford (shoulder), Terrell McClain (ankle) and Ryan Davis (knee) injured. The versatility of David Irving and Jack Crawford will help, but the Cowboys have just five defensive linemen at the moment. However, they could add another to help them get through this week. The good news is the Cowboys expect Lawrence, Thornton, Crawford and McClain to be available for the playoffs. -- Todd Archer

CB Janoris Jenkins (back) was limited in practice Wednesday. Coach Ben McAdoo said he just didn't think Jenkins was ready last week after watching his pregame workout. McAdoo said Wednesday the Giants would play anyone who was cleared and healthy for Sunday's game in Washington, but it's hard to imagine Jenkins playing given that he's still dealing with the injury and the Giants have little at stake in Week 17. -- Jordan Raanan

RB Ryan Mathews (neck) has been put on injured reserve. The Eagles are down to just two running backs -- Darren Sproles and rookie Byron Marshall -- on the active roster. Terrell Watson could be called off the practice squad for the finale against the Cowboys to help shoulder the load. -- Tim McManus

TE Jordan Reed was limited in practice Wednesday, but that was a good sign as he tries to again play with a Grade 3 separation of the AC joint in his left shoulder. Reed looked better leading into the Dec. 19 game versus Carolina, too, only to be in obvious pain during the game. It remains how much he'll be able to do, assuming he doesn't suffer any setbacks. RB Rob Kelley has a sore knee, but both he and the Redskins have been optimistic about his chances for Sunday. -- John Keim

NFC NORTH

Rookie LB Leonard Floyd remains in the NFL's concussion protocol and questionable (at best) to play Sunday. Floyd, the ninth overall pick in the 2016 NFL draft, has now suffered two concussions in the span of just five weeks. Floyd's repeated head trauma is a concern, even though he's posted seven sacks in 12 games. Floyd has ability, but durability is a key issue for him moving forward to next year. -- Jeff Dickerson

CB Darius Slay returned to practice for the Lions, but they'll have to keep an eye on his injured hamstring throughout the week. RB Theo Riddick, who has been dealing with a wrist injury, is a bigger concern. He didn't practice Wednesday and has missed the last three games. -- Michael Rothstein

WR Randall Cobb's ankle injury remains a concern heading into Sunday's game against the Lions. Cobb, who didn't play last week against Minnesota, worked out with players rehabbing from injuries during practice on Wednesday, even though coach Mike McCarthy said the veteran is "getting better." -- Rob Demovsky

RB Adrian Peterson missed his fourth consecutive practice on Wednesday with knee and groin injuries. At this point, it's worth wondering if the Vikings will try to bring him back for an inconsequential season finale against the Bears. He had said earlier this month it would be "pointless" to play if the Vikings were out of the playoff race, and the team was eliminated in a loss to the Packers last Saturday. Given how quickly Peterson tried to come back from a torn meniscus, the upside to putting him on the field for another game against the Bears might be too minimal to risk further injury. -- Ben Goessling

NFC SOUTH

WR Taylor Gabriel popped up on the injury report with an unspecified foot injury and missed Wednesday's practice. Gabriel didn't appear hurt after last week's win at Carolina as he played 28 snaps. Gabriel is so dangerous because of his speed, so any injury that would limit his ability to run should be a cause for concern. The Falcons certainly need Gabriel's explosive ability to complement Julio Jones come playoff time. -- Vaughn McClure

With it a given that MLB Luke Kuechly won't play for the third game since clearing the concussion protocol and S Tre Boston (knee) going on injured reserve, the biggest concern is DE Charles Johnson. The hamstring injury that forced Johnson to miss two games tightened up against Atlanta, making him quesionable for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers. Second on Carolina's all-time sack list, this could be his last game for the Panthers if he isn't re-signed. -- David Newton

Now that the Saints have placed top players like CB Delvin Breaux and LT Terron Armstead on injured reserve, their injury report is pretty small. LB Dannell Ellerbe (foot) and FB John Kuhn (hip) were the only two players held out of team drills Wednesday. Both would be missed if they can't play, but did play through the injuries last week and will likely do the same again Sunday. -- Mike Triplett

With RB Doug Martin stepping away from football and RB Charles Sims and TE Cameron Brate both headed to injured reserve, the biggest injury question mark for Tampa heading into Sunday's game against Carolina is the status of starting RT Demar Dotson. For the first time since suffering a concussion Dec. 4 against the Chargers, Dotson was a full participant in practice Wednesday. He missed the last three games and the team was forced to shuffle around their offensive line to account for his absense last week. -- Jenna Laine

NFC WEST

The only injury that could have an impact on Sunday's game at Los Angeles will be CB Marcus Cooper. Coach Bruce Arians said "there's a good chance" Cooper could be back after missing two games with a back injury. Adding Cooper back to the lineup would mean Arizona wouldn't have to rely on rookie Brandon Williams, who, while making progress, is still from learning the craft of being a cornerback. -- Josh Weinfuss

The Rams have two big injury questions on offense and on defense heading into their final game. WR Kenny Britt (shoulder) and RT Rob Havenstein (ankle) each exited Saturday's game early. Free safety Maurice Alexander (concussion) and slot corner Lamarcus Joyner (ankle) both missed that game. They are all starters, and they are all day-to-day. -- Alden Gonzalez

Most of the 49ers with injuries have already landed on injured reserve, ending their season. But they have held out hope that LT Joe Staley could return from a hamstring ailment, and are still in wait-and-see mode on that. Trent Brown moved from right tackle to left last week, with Staley and center Marcus Martin out. Getting Staley back would give the Niners some stability against a fierce Seattle defense. -- Nick Wagoner

RB Thomas Rawls injured his shoulder in the second quarter of Saturday's game, but he practiced on Wednesday and said he is preparing to play Sunday against the 49ers. The team will monitor Rawls' progress throughout the week. The key will be to make sure he's healthy for the postseason, but the Seahawks need to win Sunday's game to keep their hopes of a first-round bye alive. -- Sheil Kapadia