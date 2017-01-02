The Big Story for every NFL team

Ryan Clark points out the glaring issues with the Seahawks' defense heading into the playoffs, chief among them the absence of Earl Thomas. (0:57)

NFL Nation reporters detail the biggest storylines -- and what they mean going into the offseason or the playoffs -- for every team coming out of Week 17. The Green Bay Packers and Detroit Lions will be added shortly after their Sunday night matchup.

AFC EAST

Buffalo's coaching search will begin in earnest on Monday, and interim coach Anthony Lynn said Sunday that his top choice would be to remain with the Bills as permanent coach. Lynn said he doesn't yet know when he will interview for the job and that he'll keep his options open with other vacancies across the NFL. "I think if you want to be a head coach in this league, I think you'd have to [consider other opportunities]," he said after Sunday's 30-10 loss to the Jets. -- Mike Rodak

The Dolphins were a bit shell-shocked after their 21-point drubbing to the Patriots. This was a game Miami wanted to make a statement in before the playoffs, but instead they were exposed in several areas. The Dolphins must now quickly turn the page to the Steelers in the playoffs and not allow there to be a hangover from Sunday's loss. -- James Walker

Up next: Wild-card game at Pittsburgh, Jan. 7 or 8

WR Michael Floyd played 50 of 69 offensive snaps (including penalties) on just his 18th day with the Patriots, delivering an impressive 14-yard first-quarter touchdown catch-and-run in which he powered through four to five Dolphins defenders and producing a thunderous block on Julian Edelman's 77-yard catch-and-run touchdown in the second half. Floyd looks like he will pay big dividends for New England in the playoffs. -- Mike Reiss

Up next: Divisional round, Jan. 14 or 15

With coach Todd Bowles and GM Mike Maccagnan officially returning next season, the focus shifts to Bowles' coaching staff. He could replace offensive coordinator Chan Gailey, who came under fire this season. The offense will be rebuilt in the offseason, and Bowles might feel this would be a good time to start over with a new system and a new voice. -- Rich Cimini

AFC NORTH

The Ravens finished with their ugliest loss of the season, a 27-10 defeat in Cincinnati. That meant Baltimore failed to produce a winning record for the third time in four seasons since winning the Super Bowl. Heading into next season, the Ravens have to replace WR Steve Smith Sr., upgrade the pass rush and possibly make a change at offensive coordinator for the sixth time in six years. "We have to be honest with ourselves and address those issues if we don't want to be on the outside looking in," said linebacker Terrell Suggs. -- Jamison Hensley

The Bengals have some looming decisions to make now that their season is over. They have several pending free agents, including Andrew Whitworth, Dre Kirkpatrick, Kevin Zeitler, Rex Burkhead and Domata Peko. Whitworth is the most notable on the list. The Bengals will have to decide if they want the 35-year-old, who was a Pro Bowl alternate this year, back for 2017. -- Katherine Terrell

The reality that the Browns finished the season 1-15, the worst record in team history, hit like an anvil after the game. From the owner to the coach to the players, anguished stares dominated. Said coach Hue Jackson: "We're 1-15. I never would have thought that in a million years, but we are. We can't run from that. Hopefully everyone has a fire in their bellies to change it, because I know that's what I'm going to try to do." -- Pat McManamon

The Steelers feel fortunate to escape a meaningless Week 17 without major injury. But in time for the AFC wild-card game against the Dolphins, the Steelers must rediscover their edge after a very Browns-ian performance against Cleveland on Sunday in Heinz Field. Coach Mike Tomlin likes his team's fight to get a win on an off day, but he adds: "[Fight] can only carry you so far. We have to execute better moving forward." Several Steelers say they are eager to play Miami after Jay Ajayi ran for 204 yards against them in Week 6. -- Jeremy Fowler

Up next: Wild-card game vs. Miami, Jan. 7 or 8

AFC SOUTH

Houston lost to Tennessee on Sunday but might've suffered an even bigger loss: Starting quarterback Tom Savage left the game with a concussion early in the second quarter. He was replaced by Brock Osweiler, who finished 21-of-40 for 253 yards and a touchdown. Osweiler didn't throw an interception and also ran for a 1-yard touchdown. Texans head coach Bill O'Brien declined to name a starter for next weekend's playoff game and said he and his staff would evaluate this week if Savage is cleared from the concussion protocol. However, even with Savage at quarterback, the Texans' offense did not show it's ready to win a playoff game. -- Sarah Barshop

Up next: Wild-card game vs. Oakland, Jan. 7 or 8

The wait is on to see what the future holds for coach Chuck Pagano. The Colts came from behind to beat Jacksonville to finish at .500 and missed the playoffs for the second straight season. But there's no guarantee that Pagano will be back. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Sunday that owner Jim Irsay was unhappy with how the team had played. Pagano, who has three years remaining on his contract, simply said, "Happy New Year" when asked about his job status. -- Mike Wells

The Jaguars' coaching search will get rolling on Monday. The team has already talked with Tom Coughlin and is expected to interview interim head coach Doug Marrone as well. They're expected to also pursue several candidates whose teams have a first-round playoff bye, including New England's Josh McDaniels. Arizona's Harold Goodwin has also been mentioned. -- Mike DiRocco

They fell short of the big goal -- the playoffs -- but the Titans head into the offseason having made huge gains. After winning five games combined in the 2014 and 2015 seasons and earning the No. 2 and No. 8 picks in the NFL draft following those seasons, the Titans finish 9-7 and second in the AFC South thanks to a division-record tiebreaker. "These are not the irrelevant Titans," outside linebacker Brian Orakpo said. Added Tennessee's other edge rusher, Derrick Morgan: "We have a lot to look forward to." -- Paul Kuharsky

AFC WEST

The Broncos are expected, after Sunday's win over the Raiders that robbed Oakland of a postseason bye and the division title, to begin a coaching search in earnest. Gary Kubiak is expected to step away from the team at some point in the wake of the season finale, in large part for health reasons. But the Broncos now have the youngest depth chart at quarterback in the league with Trevor Siemian and Paxton Lynch, as they are now expected to go about the business of finding a new coach and repairing an offense that struggled for much of the season, especially with the offensive line. -- Jeff Legwold

Next week's bye will give the Chiefs an extra week to rest injured regulars like linebacker Justin Houston and running back Spencer Ware, who didn't play Sunday against the Chargers. The Chiefs also played much of the second half without safety Eric Berry, though his heel injury didn't look to be a long-term injury. By winning the AFC West and earning the AFC's No. 2 playoff seed, Kansas City also avoids seeing the Patriots until the AFC title game, should both teams advance that far. -- Adam Teicher

Up next: Divisional round, Jan. 14 or 15

To paraphrase Dean Wormer from "Animal House": flat, sloppy and slow is no way to enter the playoffs -- let alone without a quarterback. And yet, here are the Raiders, who lost out on a division title and the No. 2 seed in the AFC, falling to the No. 5 as a wild card after losing to the Broncos on Sunday. The Raiders are not sure who will start under center next weekend in Houston, because a week after NFL MVP candidate Derek Carr was lost with a broken fibula in his right leg, Matt McGloin went down with a shoulder injury against the Broncos, and untested rookie Connor Cook played, well, like a rookie. Raiders coach Jack Del Rio summed it up perfectly, saying you get what you earn in this league. And while Oakland didn't earn an AFC West crown, it did earn a playoff spot -- even if the Raiders are unsure who will be their starting quarterback against the Texans. -- Paul Gutierrez

Up next: Wild-card game at Houston, Jan. 7 or 8

Playing for what could be the final time in San Diego, the Chargers finished the season with a 37-27 loss to the Chiefs, who clinched an AFC West division title with the victory. Head coach Mike McCoy was fired after the loss. Under McCoy, the Chargers have lost 13 of their last 14 games against division foes. -- Eric D. Williams

NFC EAST

The Cowboys' top goal Sunday was to get home healthy, not winning (or losing). That's why Ezekiel Elliott and Sean Lee didn't play against Philadelphia. Their eyes are forward, as Jason Garrett said after the game, with their 13-3 record, NFC East title and homefield advantage meaning nothing when they get to the divisional round of the playoffs. "You've earned this opportunity. Now you've got to lock down," tight end Jason Witten said. "This is an opportunity. We've been that way all year. We've been a close group, an accountable group. Now we just got to get tighter. These are the moments you play for, to get in the postseason, have a bye and play your best football." -- Todd Archer

Up next: Divisional round, Jan. 14 or 15

The Giants knocked their division rival out of the playoffs Sunday with a 19-10 victory over Washington, but that's secondary; the Giants are worried about themselves. They have a playoff game next week and think the victory in Washington can help since it proved they can beat a quality opponent on the road. The Giants hadn't done that since Week 1 in Dallas. -- Jordan Raanan

Up next: Wild-card game vs. Green Bay or Detroit, Jan. 7 or 8

The Eagles finish with a 27-13 win over the Cowboys, who rested their starters for much of the game. Still, head coach Doug Pederson will take it, as he hopes two straight wins to finish the string will provide some positive momentum heading into an important offseason. -- Tim McManus

There are two big questions: How much will the Redskins be willing to pay quarterback Kirk Cousins, who did not play as well down the stretch as he had for the middle part of the season. And will they make a change at defensive coordinator? Joe Barry's group has ranked low in numerous categories during his first two seasons. The Redskins have not invested as heavily on defense as they have on offense, but they will take a hard look at the situation to see how much coaching played into the struggles. -- John Keim

NFC NORTH

All signs point to head coach John Fox returning next year, but Fox refused to confirm reports that his job is safe following Chicago's 38-10 blowout loss to Minnesota on Sunday. Under Fox, the Bears have lost 23 of 32. As an organization, Chicago has missed the playoffs 9 of 10 years. Their last postseason appearance occurred in 2010. Fox and general manager Ryan Pace -- who has not been available to local media since the summer -- are scheduled to hold a joint news conference Wednesday. -- Jeff Dickerson

The Vikings finished with a win over Chicago on Sunday, but they'll have significant questions to answer after losing 8 of 10 games following a 5-0 start. Among them: whether Sam Bradford merits a long-term contract with Teddy Bridgewater's future in doubt, whether it's worth bringing Adrian Peterson back at age 32 and how they'll fix an offensive line that crumbled because of injuries in 2016. Coach Mike Zimmer will also have to reassert himself after the slide eliminated a team that was harboring Super Bowl hopes in October. A team that appeared to be one of the league's up-and-coming franchises six months ago is heading into a pivotal offseason. -- Ben Goessling

NFC SOUTH

The Falcons secured the No. 2 seed in the NFC playoffs with a 38-32 win over the Saints on Sunday. That means a first-round playoff bye like the top-seeded Dallas Cowboys. The Falcons could use the rest to recover from injuries, with key starters Julio Jones (toe), Vic Beasley (shoulder), Robert Alford (knee), Austin Hooper (knee) and Taylor Gabriel (foot) all banged up. -- Vaughn McClure

Up next: Divisional round, Jan. 14 or 15

The Panthers never recovered from a 1-5 start, opening the season with a one-point loss at Denver and ending it with a one-point loss at Tampa Bay. They lost a total of six games by a field goal or less -- the difference between being a playoff contender for the fourth straight year and being done at 6-10. Coach Ron Rivera doesn't expect any changes in his staff, saying the same people that helped Carolina go 15-1 a year ago are good enough moving forward. But as quarterback Cam Newton said, summarizing how many of his teammates felt, "I just want to get away.'' -- David Newton

The Saints are still feeling a ton of optimism about the future, despite their third straight 7-9 finish and an ugly first half in Sunday's loss at Atlanta. But coach Sean Payton's future looms as a potential buzzkill. Payton refused to answer questions Sunday about the continuing reports that he might be interested in the Rams job or other possible vacancies, while players like Drew Brees and Zach Strief said they don't believe the rumor mill. But it will remain a serious subject over the next few days until there is some resolution, with Payton and GM Mickey Loomis planning to have their annual postseason talks. -- Mike Triplett

The Bucs beat the Panthers 17-16, overcoming a 3-5 start to finish with their first winning record since 2010. Sunday's game was won by the defense, picking off Carolina QB Cam Newton three times and sacking him three times. While head coach Dirk Koetter was thrilled with the way the defense performed, he called it an "extremely frustrating day on offense." He said he likes the nucleus of players they have on offense, but they need more. "We have to add some playmakers, and we have to add some speed," Koetter said. -- Jenna Laine

NFC WEST

There is optimism around the Cardinals following their 44-6 demolition of the Rams that running back David Johnson's knee injury wasn't as severe as initially thought after watching his left leg get mangled under a pile of Los Angeles defenders. Coach Bruce Arians said it wasn't serious and that Johnson will have an MRI on it Monday. QB Carson Palmer initially feared the worst after watching the injury occur live, but he and other Cardinals said it was encouraging to see Johnson walk around at halftime and finish the game standing on the sideline. -- Josh Weinfuss

The Rams' 44-6 blowout loss to the Cardinals basically encapsulated their offensive struggles throughout the year. Jared Goff had no time to throw and took seven sacks, Todd Gurley had nowhere to run and gained just 40 yards, and the Rams as a team notched only 123 yards from scrimmage. Now they'll brace for the sweeping changes that come with a new head coach. Said Goff: "This is not what we're about, and the standard will be set higher." -- Alden Gonzalez

Change is coming to the Bay Area after the 49ers wrapped up a dreadful season with a loss to Seattle on Sunday. San Francisco will now make dramatic alterations to the football operations with a new general manager and coach on the way following Sunday's announcement. The search for both is expected to start right away, but the Niners will have plenty of questions to answer to land an attractive candidate. A lot of cap space, a willingness to pay a new coach and the No. 2 overall pick in the draft will appeal to candidates, but this will be the fourth coach in as many years, and the lack of talent on the roster will leave coaches with options seeking maximum security before saying yes. -- Nick Wagoner

The Seahawks go into the playoffs as the No. 3 seed in the NFC. They'll host a playoff game in the wild-card round and travel to Atlanta to take on the Falcons in the divisional round if they advance that far. But this is a flawed team. The defense has not looked the same without Earl Thomas, and the offense averaged 3.5 yards per carry on the ground against a 49ers team that has been gashed by opposing running backs. If the Seahawks are going to make a run, they'll need Russell Wilson, Doug Baldwin, Jimmy Graham and the passing attack to lead the way. -- Sheil Kapadia

Up next: Wild-card game vs. Green Bay or Detroit, Jan. 7 or 8