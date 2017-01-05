Biggest injury questions for every NFL playoff team

NFL Nation reporters assess the biggest injuries for every playoff team.

AFC

Wide receiver Danny Amendola, who has been fourth on the depth chart all season while serving as a top punt returner at times, has missed the past four games with an ankle injury. The team's hope was that he would be back for the playoffs. If he is, and rookie wide receiver Malcolm Mitchell (knee) is also cleared, the Patriots could have a full complement of five receivers for the first time this season on game day: Julian Edelman, Chris Hogan, Mitchell, Amendola and newly acquired Michael Floyd. -- Mike Reiss

The Chiefs are confident linebacker Justin Houston will be available for their divisional round playoff game on Jan. 15, but the situation bears watching. Houston, who has had soreness and swelling in his surgically repaired left knee, wasn't productive in his last game on Dec. 18 against the Titans. He hasn't played or practiced in the two weeks since. Even if he plays, how well would be another issue. Houston is a superb all-around player and the Chiefs need him to play well in all phases, not just as a pass-rusher. -- Adam Teicher

Tight end Ladarius Green, who produced 274 receiving yards in Weeks 12-15, has missed the past two weeks while in concussion protocol. Coach Mike Tomlin said Green is "progressing rather well," and many in the Steelers' locker room feel good about Green's chances for the wild-card game against the Miami Dolphins. His length and playmaking over the middle would boost the offense. But the Steelers won't rush him back if he suffers any setbacks between now and Sunday. -- Jeremy Fowler

The Texans held out quite a few players from Sunday's loss to the Titans due to injuries, including running back Lamar Miller (ankle), defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (elbow/wrist), inside linebacker Brian Cushing (back) and cornerback Johnathan Joseph (ribs). All four are set to play in Saturday's wild-card game against the Oakland Raiders. Miller's return would especially be a boost for Houston's offense, as the running game has struggled in the two games he has missed. -- Sarah Barshop

Who will be at strong safety for the Raiders and, presumably, pick up the assignment of defending Houston's tight ends? First-round draft pick Karl Joseph was the starter until a left big toe injury sidelined him the last four games of the season. And while veteran Nate Allen played admirably in the rookie's place, Allen went down with a concussion last week. Joseph says he's ready to play, though if Allen is out, depth in the secondary becomes a major concern with Keith McGill getting benched last week in favor of special-teams ace Brynden Trawick. -- Paul Gutierrez

The Dolphins are still leaving the door open for starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill to return to the playoffs from a sprained ACL and MCL in his left knee. Tannehill did not practice Wednesday and will be evaluated before Thursday's practice. Backup Matt Moore will continue to get first-team reps as the projected starter in Pittsburgh on Sunday. -- James Walker

NFC

The Cowboys' defense is getting healthier with cornerback Morris Claiborne and defensive ends Tyrone Crawford and DeMarcus Lawrence saying they will be good for the divisional round matchup Jan. 15. Claiborne said he would go through individual drills Thursday after missing the last nine regular-season games because of a groin injury. Lawrence said his back has calmed down after missing the final three games, while Crawford said his left shoulder is feeling good, but he would need a harness for added protection. -- Todd Archer

The Falcons have to be somewhat concerned about starting cornerback Robert Alford being sidelined Wednesday after injuring his knee in the regular-season finale against the New Orleans Saints. Alford went through drills on a side field, though he didn't seem to have any added protection on his knee. This week's first-round bye allows the second-seeded Falcons to be a bit more cautious with Alford and other banged-up players. However, don't forget they've already lost top cornerback Desmond Trufant to season-ending pectoral surgery. Being down the top two corners going into the Jan. 14 playoff game at the Georgia Dome wouldn't be an ideal scenario, but Falcons coach Dan Quinn didn't seem overly concerned about Alford's status. -- Vaughn McClure

None of the Seahawks' regular starters are expected to be questionable for Saturday's game. Backup defensive tackle Tony McDaniel, however, could be out after missing Wednesday's practice with a concussion. One name to keep an eye on going forward is running back C.J. Prosise. The rookie has been sidelined with a shoulder injury, but coach Pete Carroll said Prosise has a chance to play if the Seahawks advance to the divisional round. "He's going to run really hard this week with the thought that he's going to practice next week," Carroll said. "If we can give him that opportunity, it would be great." -- Sheil Kapadia

Wide receiver Randall Cobb appears on track to play for the first time since Week 15. He missed the final two regular-season games because of a left ankle injury, but he was back on the practice field Wednesday afternoon. So was cornerback Damarious Randall, who dropped out of the regular-season finale because of a knee injury. However, it appears unlikely cornerback Quinten Rollins (concussion) will be able to play against the New York Giants on Sunday. -- Rob Demovsky

Cornerback Janoris Jenkins (back) is going to play Sunday in his first career playoff game. He said he felt "great" even though he was limited at practice on Wednesday. It's more a matter of whether Jenkins makes it through Sunday's game against the Packers than anything else. He missed New York's Week 16 contest and was pulled as a precaution at halftime last Sunday against Washington. It's important that Jenkins is at the top of his game. He's expected to see plenty of Pro Bowl receiver Jordy Nelson in the wild-card game. -- Jordan Raanan

The Lions had everybody at practice on Wednesday, but the biggest concerns have to be center Travis Swanson (concussion) and right tackle Riley Reiff (hip). Both didn't appear to do much during open individual portions of work the past two days and didn't play last week against Green Bay. Swanson has missed four straight games as he tries to recover. If the Lions are out two starting linemen, that would be a big issue facing Seattle's tough pass rush. -- Michael Rothstein