5-1 odds

The Patriots have the best odds to return to the Super Bowl, which makes sense. Although they have a high number of critical free agents, they will still have Tom Brady (who will turn 40 on Aug. 3), Bill Belichick and a coaching staff that remains intact at the all-important coordinator spots. Those are the key pieces, which should have the Patriots back in contention again next year. -- Mike Reiss

8-1 odds

The Cowboys should enter next season as one of the NFC favorites. Of course, we said the same thing in 2015, after their 12-4 record in 2014, and they finished 4-12. Nothing is guaranteed, but the Cowboys have pieces in place at key positions, especially offensively with the line, Ezekiel Elliott and Dak Prescott. They need to add pieces to the defense, but this was a team that could have been in Super Bowl LI if not for Aaron Rodgers. -- Todd Archer

10-1 odds

The Steelers' 10-1 odds hit a sweet spot based on the roster returning for 2017. The Steelers own the contractual rights to most of their key players, the defense is brimming with young, speedy options, and one void on the current roster -- an explosive second outside receiver opposite Antonio Brown -- will be filled by Martavis Bryant, assuming he regains trust after a year-long suspension. A top-shelf offensive line is in its prime. Tight end and pass-rusher are a few positional question marks, but the Steelers are as well-positioned as any team to go deep into January 2018. -- Jeremy Fowler

12-1 odds

The teams ahead of the Falcons with better odds include the Patriots, Cowboys and Steelers. What does it all mean? Nothing really because it's just something to play around and have fun with when it's this early. The Falcons return their core next season, including MVP front-runner Matt Ryan, and that should help them stay in serious contention. That's not to mention how young the defense is, with four rookies and three second-year players as the main contributors at season's end. Those players will be that much better next season. -- Vaughn McClure

The Packers are always Super Bowl contenders, right? They've made the playoffs in eight straight years, so No. 9 is almost assured next season. That would tie the NFL record for consecutive playoff appearances. No wonder they're a 12-1 pick. But thanks to a loss in Sunday's NFC title game, they will have been to just one Super Bowl in that stretch. Just like in most years, the Packers need to make strides on defense in order to make this a complete team. -- Rob Demovsky

At 12-1, they have the fourth-best odds in the NFL, and that makes sense. Only one of the Seahawks' 22 regular starters (strong-side linebacker Mike Morgan) is an unrestricted free agent this offseason, and Seattle has made it to at least the divisional round every year Russell Wilson has been the quarterback. The Seahawks have needs to address -- most notably, the offensive line and cornerback -- but are positioned to be in the mix once again in 2017. -- Sheil Kapadia

16-1 odds

The Broncos opened at 20-1 and have since gotten enough love from the bettors to be 16-1. If you're talking to John Elway these days, he's been pretty adamant about his goal to get the Broncos back in the Super Bowl conversation after their first playoff miss since 2010. The Broncos project to have $40 million or so in salary-cap space if they want to dive into free agency, and with a projected haul in compensatory picks, they could have 10 selections in this year's draft. That's plenty of resources for the team to repair its offensive line and do whatever other business it needs to get back into the postseason. -- Jeff Legwold

18-1 odds

The Chiefs at 18-1 have the eighth-best odds to win next year's Super Bowl. That sounds about right for a team that couldn't get out of the divisional round of the playoffs last year or this time around. The Chiefs look like a franchise stuck in a rut with regard to their playoff fortunes. -- Adam Teicher

20-1 odds

After failing to live up to Super Bowl expectations in 2016, the 20-1 Cardinals might return many of the pieces that made them a chic preseason pick to make Super Bowl LI, with the primary exception of wide receiver Michael Floyd. However, with 19 unrestricted free agents, next year's roster could look vastly different than this year's edition, which finished 7-8-1. But most importantly, both Carson Palmer and Larry Fitzgerald (should he return) will be 37 and 34, respectively, next season. Unless the Cardinals can add a couple young pieces to their roster, their Super Bowl aspirations might have to wait another season. -- Josh Weinfuss

The Ravens' 20-1 odds appropriately put them in the middle of the league. Baltimore is coming off an 8-8 season, but the Ravens were within 79 seconds of taking control of the division in Week 16. The Ravens' championship aspirations have always come down to quarterback Joe Flacco. When he's on top of his game, Baltimore won the Super Bowl in 2012 and made a strong run at a second one in 2014. When Flacco is erratic, the Ravens missed the playoffs in 2013, 2015 and 2016. -- Jamison Hensley

The 20-1 odds the Panthers are given to win the Super Bowl, which put them right behind most of this year's playoff teams, indicate that the oddsmakers agree with Carolina coach Ron Rivera that missing the playoffs this season was a "blip" and not a trend. The nucleus of the team that went 17-2 (including playoffs) and reached the Super Bowl in 2015 remains largely intact. A more experienced secondary to go with more than $33 million to spend under the salary cap give Carolina a reasonable shot at contending for the title next season. -- David Newton

The Colts have 20-1 odds of winning the Super Bowl, but those odds could slightly improve, depending on who the team's next general manager will be now that owner Jim Irsay fired Ryan Grigson. The new GM will have Chuck Pagano back as coach, a healthy Andrew Luck at quarterback after he had offseason surgery on his throwing shoulder and talented skill position players on offense. The Colts need a defensive makeover after finishing 30th in the NFL, and there are still questions about their offensive line. -- Mike Wells

At 20-1, the Vikings are tied for the seventh-best odds in the league, which suggests that oddsmakers believe they'll rebound from a disappointing 8-8 season in 2016. There are major questions for the team to answer this offseason, most notably on its offensive line and with the future of RB Adrian Peterson. The 20-1 odds seem like a fair price for a club that should again have one of the NFL's best defenses and can reorient its offensive scheme around QB Sam Bradford. -- Ben Goessling

The Giants seem to be good value to win the Super Bowl next season, at 20-1, the same odds as the Panthers, Vikings, Cardinals, Raiders, Ravens and Colts. With a defense that seems to be building toward something special and a quarterback who has already lifted multiple Lombardi trophies, the Giants would appear to be a team on the rise. They won 11 games this season without any consistency or explosion on offense. Adding a serious weapon or two will make them a hot pick entering the season. For now, the odds are enticing on the Giants. -- Jordan Raanan

At only 20-1 odds to win the Super Bowl next year, this would be a sound bet to make ... for entertainment purposes only, of course. Because frankly, those odds seem kind of low for a team that had the second-best record in the AFC this season, at 12-4. Had QB Derek Carr not suffered a broken right leg in Game 15, the Raiders would have been a smart bet to advance to the AFC title game this year. Many saw the Raiders as actually being a year ahead of schedule this past season and only getting better with one of the best young QBs in the league, PFWA's defensive player of the year in Khalil Mack, a still-evolving No. 1 receiver in Amari Cooper and, oh yeah, a league-leading seven Pro Bowlers. Sure, many things went right this past season -- Carr led seven game-winning drives in the fourth quarter or overtime -- but as GM Reggie McKenzie, PFWA's executive of the year, remarked during the season, "We think we built this thing to last." -- Paul Gutierrez

30-1 odds

The Dolphins' 30-1 odds are pretty good for those who want to roll the dice on a Super Bowl long shot. Will Miami win a title next year? Probably not. But this is a young team on the rise that could be really good in two or three years if the core group stays together. This would be a bet to see if the Dolphins grow up a couple years faster than expected. -- James Walker

The last time the Bucs reached the postseason was in 2007, when they lost to the Giants in the wild-card round. Getting to 9-7 this season was a big step, but they have to do so consistently before they truly have a shot at a Super Bowl title. Quarterback Jameis Winston continues to improve, and management needs to surround him with more big-play threats -- scoring 20 points per game on offense isn't going to cut it when squaring off against the likes of Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers, as well as usual division foes Drew Brees, Matt Ryan and Cam Newton next year. -- Jenna Laine

40-1 odds

The Bengals' 40-1 odds seem a little long until you look at the other teams with similar odds. Many of those teams need just a few pieces to be contenders, and it's no different in Cincinnati. Yes, the Bengals took a step back this season, but they have a solid core, including one of the best receivers in the league in A.J. Green. With a little more luck regarding injuries and more production from their past two draft classes, they'll be right back in the mix in 2017. -- Katherine Terrell

Even though the Texans made it to the divisional round of the playoffs, Vegas isn't banking on them to win the Super Bowl next season, at 40-1. Although the Texans won the AFC South this season, they did so with an offense that struggled. For Houston to be a legitimate Super Bowl contender in 2017, the Texans need to find themselves a quarterback who can help them take the next step forward. -- Sarah Barshop

The Eagles face 40-1 odds to win the Super Bowl next season. It's right to view them as long shots, considering all the work this roster needs, including at wide receiver, cornerback and pass rush. The wild card is quarterback Carson Wentz, who could help carry this team to unexpected heights if he takes a big step forward in Year 2. -- Tim McManus

The Titans are 40-1 to win the Super Bowl that will conclude the 2017 season. Those odds are the same as that of the two-time defending AFC South champion Texans but not as good as that of the Andrew Luck-led Colts. A year ago, the Titans were 50-1, which seemed generous given what they had done in 2015. A 10-point gain a year later doesn't seem sufficient, though they certainly still qualify as long shots to win it all. The bet to make is whether they make the playoffs, a goal that should be attainable following a 9-7 campaign that missed by a tiebreaker. -- Paul Kuharsky

The Redskins are at 40-1 odds now, right with the Eagles, which might seem a little off, but given the uncertainty that surrounds the franchise, it's probably about right. There are questions about whether Washington will re-sign quarterback Kirk Cousins; they'll likely keep him, but until it's finished, there will be wondering. They also have two top receivers up for free agency in Pierre Garcon and DeSean Jackson. They still need a defensive coordinator, who then must fix a bottom-third defense that needs a talent infusion. The sky isn't falling yet for the Redskins, but there's understandable hesitance about the direction they're headed because of the unknowns. -- John Keim

60-1 odds

The Bills had 30-1 odds entering last offseason, and even though they've doubled to 60-1 this offseason, I don't think they're long enough. The Bills have the same odds as the Lions, Saints and Chargers -- all teams with established and accomplished veteran quarterbacks. The Bills? If they release Tyrod Taylor as expected, they'll be down to Cardale Jones and Josh Woodrum at quarterback. Good luck getting to the playoffs, never mind winning the Super Bowl, with that. -- Mike Rodak

Yes, Detroit made the playoffs in 2016, but considering what we've seen from the Lions against playoff teams, they are further from being Super Bowl contenders than we might have initially thought. It's why 60-1, right now, before the draft and free agency and inevitable player shuffling around the league happens, feels right. To reach the Super Bowl for the first time ever out of the NFC, Detroit would have to overcome not only its own history (one playoff win since 1957) but also some combination of the Packers, Seahawks, Cowboys, Giants, Falcons and Vikings. That isn't an easy path. -- Michael Rothstein

The Jaguars' 60-1 odds are actually better than those of five other teams. However, they've still got a long way to go. The franchise hasn't had a winning season since 2007 and has lost 11 or more games for six consecutive seasons. There's also the question of whether quarterback Blake Bortles is the long-term answer, which won't be evident until the 2017 season begins. -- Mike DiRocco

The Saints are obviously Super Bowl long shots after three straight 7-9 seasons. But they feel like a steal at 60-1 because they have lightning-in-a-bottle potential with Drew Brees, the NFL's No. 1-ranked offense and a slightly improving young defense. Don't get me wrong, I'm not going to predict more than 8 or 10 wins at most for the Saints in 2017. But if you're betting on a dark horse, the Saints have the kind of upside you're looking for. Is it really that far-fetched to think they could have the type of season that the similarly built Falcons have had this year? -- Mike Triplett

The Chargers were given 60-1 odds to win the Super Bowl, among the worst odds for an an NFL team, which is about right. However, the Chargers could surprise in 2017 if they can stay healthy. After winning nine total games the past two seasons, the team should get some much-needed energy from new coach Anthony Lynn, along with playing in new digs at the StubHub Center. But the most important thing for the Chargers is staying healthy after they led the league in players on injured reserve last season. -- Eric D. Williams

100-1 odds

The Bears have missed the playoffs in nine of 10 years. Their only Super Bowl victory occurred on Jan. 26, 1986. Since Lovie Smith won 10 games in 2012 -- and was unceremoniously fired -- the Bears' record is 22-40. Coach John Fox went 3-13 in 2016, so Chicago's getting 100-1 odds to win Super Bowl LII is kind of generous. -- Jeff Dickerson

A 100-1 shot to win the Super Bowl? Yeah, that sounds about right. It's hard to have confidence in a team that has no quarterback, has only one blue-chip talent (Leonard Williams) and hasn't made the playoffs in six years. The Jets are rebuilding, and it will take at least two good drafts (and some breaks along the way) before they can consider themselves legitimate contenders. -- Rich Cimini

The Rams were supposed to make big strides toward consistent contention in their first season in Los Angeles. Instead, their Super Bowl odds doubled in a span of 12 months, from 50-1 to 100-1. Only the 49ers and Browns are worse off in the odds department. That sounds about right. The Rams are coming off a 4-12 season in which they lost their last seven games and featured the game's worst offense for the second straight year. New head coach Sean McVay is widely considered something of an offensive genius, but he is no miracle worker. It's going to take a lot for their offense to get on track, and that work will be even more difficult without a first-round pick in this year's draft. -- Alden Gonzalez

300-1 odds

The Browns deservedly have the longest Super Bowl odds along with the 49ers. The Browns are so far from the Super Bowl that they're barely in the same hemisphere. A 300-to-1 chance actually seems optimistic. This team is at least two years away from even competing for the playoffs. -- Pat McManamon

Barring the hiring of miracle workers as head coach and general manager, it's completely understandable that the Niners would be one of the two biggest long shots to make next year's Super Bowl. This is a team that is really just now embarking on a full franchise rebuild. It's something even CEO Jed York acknowledged at his end-of-season news conference. "It might not be realistic for us to be in the Super Bowl next year," York said. "But the decisions that we're going to make are not going to be to have a quick fix, PR turnaround, go from a two-win team to an 8-8 team ... that's going to falter and not get to where we need to go." -- Nick Wagoner