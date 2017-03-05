Predicting the top free-agent target for all 32 NFL teams

Adam Schefter and Mark Dominik are excited about the prospect of Tony Romo going to the Broncos, but Louis Riddick isn't sure Romo's the best fit. (1:58)

Before teams can start negotiating with free agents on Tuesday, March 7, NFL Nation analyzes who every team's top target will be once the market opens.

AFC EAST

Running back Mike Gillislee

I do not believe the Bills will aggressively look to sign outside free agents, especially considering they have 22 unrestricted and four restricted free agents to consider bringing back. One of their restricted free agents, Gillislee, was among the NFL's most productive running backs last season. On 101 carries, Gillislee led the NFL in yards per carry, touchdowns per carry, first downs per carry and third-down conversion rate on runs. The Bills might choose to tender Gillislee at a second-round level or higher to avoid a situation like last offseason, when they lost restricted free-agent wide receiver Chris Hogan to the Patriots for nothing. -- Mike Rodak

Linebacker Lawrence Timmons

The Dolphins ranked 30th against the run last season and need two new starting linebackers for 2017. Timmons provides a physical, veteran presence Miami desperately needs behind stud defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh. Timmons and holdover Kiko Alonso would provide a solid duo for the Dolphins, and they could finish their makeover at linebacker by filling the third spot with a top-rated rookie in the first or second round of April's draft. -- James Walker

Wide receiver Robert Woods

The Patriots have several internal free agents to re-sign, but let's go with a player from another team for this one. In 2016, the Patriots signed Chris Hogan from Buffalo, and it soon became clear how catching passes from Tom Brady maximized the potential of a player who had been relegated to third on the Bills' depth chart. The 6-foot, 190-pound Woods, who is one of the NFL's better route-runners at the position, falls into the same category. If he was coming from an offense that featured better quarterback play, he'd be rated much higher. -- Mike Reiss

Quarterback Mike Glennon

Glennon won't be the cure-all to the team's decades-old problem, but he could be a moderately priced bridge quarterback who will buy time as the Jets continue to develop Christian Hackenberg and Bryce Petty. The Jets have to be careful not to overpay for someone with only 18 career starts, but desperate teams tend to make illogical decisions -- and the Jets are desperate for an experienced signal-caller. -- Rich Cimini

AFC NORTH

Wide receiver Pierre Garcon

Garcon represents the best free-agent fit for a team looking to replace retired wide receiver Steve Smith. He's a hard-nosed possession receiver with dependable hands who would pair nicely with the speed of Mike Wallace and Breshad Perriman. Garcon would fill the void of Smith in making the tough, contested catches and becoming the trusted go-to receiver for quarterback Joe Flacco. This signing wouldn't create as big of a splash as Alshon Jeffery or Brandon Marshall, but Garcon delivers more reliability. Since 2013, he has the sixth-most catches in the NFL (332) and has averaged 979 yards receiving per year. -- Jamison Hensley

Left tackle Andrew Whitworth

The Bengals are rarely active in free agency, so re-signing their own players will be a priority. With guard Kevin Zeitler looking like he's on his way out the door, the Bengals' longtime left tackle and team captain will become priority No. 1 to re-sign to keep some stability on the offensive line. -- Katherine Terrell

Guard Kevin Zeitler

Cleveland's two starting guards from last season, John Greco and Joel Bitonio, must come back from Lisfranc surgery. Adding Zeitler would allow the Browns to move Greco to center, assuming he's healthy, and Cam Erving to right tackle, which would give him one last chance to show he belongs in the NFL. -- Pat McManamon

Cornerback Prince Amukamara

The Steelers won't dip their toes too deeply into free agency, but they will search for moderately priced help when available and could use one more quality cornerback. Amukamara, whose injury history might affect his price tag, has adequate size and athleticism and can play press-man coverage. Many of the top corners will be overpriced, but the Steelers could find a sweet spot with this second-tier option. -- Jeremy Fowler

AFC SOUTH

Quarterback Tony Romo

This is an interesting question, because the Texans don't have all that many needs in free agency outside of a quarterback, and they don't have a lot of money to spend. Assuming the Cowboys cut Romo, the Texans will do their due diligence and see if they can add the veteran quarterback. They are a quarterback away from being one of the elite teams in the AFC. That, along with staying near his Dallas home, would be attractive for Romo. Houston likely can't trade for Romo because of the veteran's large contract, but if the team can figure out a deal to work with their available cap space, it is a possibility. If Romo isn't cut, the Texans' top priority is likely re-signing cornerback A.J. Bouye. -- Sarah Barshop

Cornerback A.J. Bouye

Defense is the theme of the offseason for the Colts. They've tried and failed in recent years to find a cornerback to go alongside Vontae Davis, who has made the Pro Bowl twice. Bouye will likely come with an expensive price tag, but he fits the mold of what the Colts are trying to accomplish with their roster improvements. He's young (25) and has lockdown-corner skills. -- Mike Wells

Guard Kevin Zeitler

The Jaguars' guard play in 2016 was not very good, and upgrading the offensive line is the team's No. 1 priority. Zeitler, who is regarded as the top guard available, can play both spots but would most likely slide in at left guard between tackle Branden Albert (who will be acquired in a trade with Miami on March 9) and center Brandon Linder. That would make the Jaguars significantly better on the left side, which should improve the run game and, the team hopes, take pressure off quarterback Blake Bortles. -- Mike DiRocco

Cornerback Logan Ryan

The Titans have a big need at cornerback, and I suspect Ryan is less likely to get a crazy market than A.J. Boyue. When Titans GM Jon Robinson worked in New England's front office, he had a hand in the Patriots' decision to draft Ryan. He may not be the No. 1-type cornerback they need, but he's the sort of player who can make the group better and understands exactly the sort of culture Robinson and Mike Mularkey are creating. -- Paul Kuharsky

AFC WEST

An offensive lineman, take your pick.

Even John Elway said he hasn't made the final decisions about who the Broncos can sign -- he said the money "is not a bottomless pit'' and that "the numbers have to make sense.'' But Ronald Leary fits the Broncos' free-agency profile in age (he's 27) and his performance as a guard in the Cowboys' offense. Leary started 12 games last season, and 15 in 2014. The question will be money seeing as the Chiefs just gave a five-year, $41 million deal this week to a two-year starter at guard in Laurent Duvernay-Tardif. If the Broncos want to sign one or two O-line starters in free agency, it will require a big slice of their salary cap space (expected to be more than $40 million). -- Jeff Legwold

Defensive tackle Alan Branch

The Chiefs will have a massive hole, literally and figuratively, in the middle of their defensive line if Dontari Poe walks as a free agent. The Chiefs have some capable defensive linemen, most notably Chris Jones, Allen Bailey and Jaye Howard. But there's nobody who can quite assume Poe's duties, at least on running downs. New England's Branch could be a short-term solution. Branch wouldn't have to play much on passing downs, given the skill sets of Bailey and Jones. -- Adam Teicher

Los Angeles Chargers

Offensive tackle Russell Okung

The 2017 draft class is weak at offensive line, and the Chargers need a player to bridge the gap if they decide to move on from King Dunlap at left tackle. Okung played all 16 games last season and is familiar with the AFC West from his time with the Broncos in 2016. The Chargers also plan to run the ball more in 2017, which fits Okung's skill set. The Oklahoma State product could be a solid player to fill the void until the Chargers find a long-term answer at left tackle. -- Eric D. Williams

Defensive end Calais Campbell

Imagine the Raiders going all in with a 3-4 defensive alignment, with Campbell and NFL Defensive Player of the Year Khalil Mack at defensive end and Bruce Irvin and Aldon Smith at outside linebacker. Even in a 4-3, Campbell could play inside, where the Raiders need more pass-rush help after finishing last in the NFL with 25 sacks. Campbell has averaged 7.0 sacks since 2009 and had eight sacks last season, along with three fumble recoveries and six pass deflections. The Raiders should have close to $43 million in cap space, but GM Reggie McKenzie still wants to extend Mack and QB Derek Carr. Campbell is expected to command up to $11 million a season, while linebacker Dont'a Hightower, another potential Raiders target, could get more. Running back Adrian Peterson could also be an option for Oakland on an incentive-laden deal. -- Paul Gutierrez

NFC EAST

Safety Barry Church

Church might provide more value to the Cowboys than to other teams, developing from undrafted free agent to starter to captain. He missed four games last year and still finished second on the defense in tackles and led the unit in interceptions. The Cowboys value their own free agents more than going outside the building and will do what they can to keep him. -- Todd Archer

Offensive tackle Russell Okung

The Giants are focusing their efforts on re-signing some of their own. They'll add some other pieces, but they'll mostly be second-tier players. Okung is their solution at offensive tackle after flirting with him last year. He stayed healthy in Denver and would at least give the Giants one proven offensive tackle. -- Jordan Raanan

Wide receiver Kenny Stills

The Eagles want a receiver who can stretch the field and young playmakers who can grow alongside quarterback Carson Wentz. Stills checks off both boxes. He averaged 17.3 yards per catch this past season -- good for third in the NFL behind DeSean Jackson and Chris Hogan -- with nine touchdowns. Just 24, Stills could be paired with Wentz for years to come. -- Tim McManus

Defensive end Calais Campbell

Campbell makes all the sense in the world for Washington, even though he's 31. GM Scot McCloughan has said he doesn't want to pay big money to free agents that old, but Campbell is the sort of player the Redskins lacked in their 3-4 front for a while: a lengthy end who can also be disruptive in a nickel package rushing inside. He's a true pro who has taken care of his body. Once upon a time, McCloughan signed a young Justin Smith, who anchored the 49ers' line; Campbell would give him an older version of that sort of player. -- John Keim

NFC NORTH

Cornerback A.J. Bouye

Bouye is a 25-year-old lockdown cornerback who fits in Vic Fangio's defensive scheme. After a breakthrough year in 2016, Bouye's price tag in free agency will be expensive. But Chicago is flush with salary-cap space -- projected top-five -- and has a glaring need at cornerback. The only proven playmaker in the Bears' secondary is Tracy Porter, who turns 31 in August. -- Jeff Dickerson

Cornerback Logan Ryan

While the Lions could make a play for Ricky Wagner or re-sign Riley Reiff at right tackle, Ryan seems to be the type of player Bob Quinn is will like. Quinn has familiarity with Ryan from his time in New England; plus, the cornerback is an ideal No. 2 opposite Darius Slay. It would immediately strengthen the secondary and allow the Lions to focus on the front seven and the offensive line throughout the rest of free agency and the draft. -- Michael Rothstein

Tight end Jared Cook

No less an authority than Aaron Rodgers said re-signing Cook should be the Packers' priority this offseason. Their offense was measurably better with Cook on the field last season, even if he wasn't the target. With Cook, the Packers went 10-3 (including playoffs) and Rodgers threw 25 touchdown passes and just three interceptions with a passer rating of 115.4, according to ESPN Stats & Information. It will take considerably more than the $2.75 million the Packers paid him last season. -- Rob Demovsky

Guard Kevin Zeitler

Mike Zimmer has tried to sign a number of former Bengals since coming to Minnesota -- with mixed results -- but as the Vikings prepare to go after offensive linemen in free agency, Zeitler could be an ideal fit. The Vikings need a right guard after cutting Brandon Fusco, and an interior trio of Alex Boone at left guard, Joe Berger at center and Zeitler at right guard would represent a marked improvement over their 2016 depth chart. -- Ben Goessling

NFC SOUTH

Wide receiver Taylor Gabriel

The speedy target is a restricted free agent and a player general manager Thomas Dimitroff said the Falcons intend to tender, probably at the second-round level (approximately $2.8 million). Even with the tender, it wouldn't be a surprise to see the Falcons and Gabriel agree to a long-term deal at some point, considering the explosiveness Gabriel brings to the offense opposite Julio Jones. Not to mention Gabriel said he wants to be a Falcon forever. Gabriel tied Jones for the team lead with six touchdown receptions last season. -- Vaughn McClure

Offensive tackle Matt Kalil

Look for the Panthers to make a run at the Minnesota Vikings left tackle, who missed most of last season with a hip injury. It makes sense on many fronts. The Panthers remain unsure about the future of left tackle Michael Oher (concussion), and tackle Mike Remmers is set to become a free agent. Kalil, the brother of Carolina center Ryan Kalil, could be had at a reasonable price of around $5 million a year. Even if Oher returns and Remmers re-signs, Kalil adds competition and depth. -- David Newton

Defensive end Jabaal Sheard

The Saints have labeled an edge-rushing DE as a "must" for this offseason, but their options ran thin when Jason Pierre-Paul, Melvin Ingram and Chandler Jones were all hit with the franchise tag. That leaves Sheard as one of the best second-tier options. He has battled inconsistency in his six-year career with the Browns and Patriots, but with 36 career sacks, he has shown that disruptive ability the Saints crave. And New Orleans has always shown a preference for bigger edge rushers who can fit four-man fronts, so Sheard's size (6-foot-3, 265 pounds) is a plus. -- Mike Triplett

Wide receiver DeSean Jackson

If quarterback Jameis Winston gets his way (he's made no secret about the fact that he loves Jackson), the Bucs will go after the three-time Pro Bowler, who would give the Bucs the top-flight speed that they have lacked the last several years. Jackson's would pose a real dilemma for opposing defenses who double-teamed and shadowed Mike Evans all season long. The Bucs have approximately $69 million in cap space too, which means they can afford him. -- Jenna Laine

NFC WEST

Wide receiver Alshon Jeffery

The Cardinals will enter free agency with only one big, tall play-making receiver on their roster in Larry Fitzgerald since they cut Michael Floyd in December after his DUI arrest. After next season, Fitzgerald may retire, making Jeffery an intriguing option for Arizona to pursue in free agency. He's 6-foot-3, 218 pounds and a natural playmaker. His suspension is something the Cardinals could get past in favor of pairing another dynamic receiver, who could work the sideline and help take the top off defenses with Fitzgerald and quarterback Carson Palmer. And after next season, Jeffery could be left as the Cardinals' No. 1 receiver, easing a transition into the offense's future. -- Josh Weinfuss

Wide receiver Pierre Garcon

The Rams need a couple of dynamic, playmaking wide receivers, and Garcon is a good place to start. New head coach Sean McVay knows Garcon well from his time with the Redskins from 2012 to 2016, when the WR played in all but six games and racked up 4,549 receiving yards. Garcon would love nothing more than to be reunited with McVay in Los Angeles, but he'll probably end up going to the highest bidder, and nearly half the league will be interested. Garcon remains a solid, consistent receiver heading into his age-31 season. He's physical, runs good routes and is still dangerous after the catch. He may not blow by defenders vertically all that much, but he's great at those 15- to 20-yard in-breaking routes that McVay loves so much. He would be a nice complement to Tavon Austin. -- Alden Gonzalez

Cornerback A.J. Bouye

The 49ers have needs all over the roster, but there aren't many big-ticket players set to hit the open market who make sense in new coordinator Robert Saleh's 4-3 defense. Bouye is an obvious exception, given that Saleh's scheme is built on the same principles as the Seahawks. A tall, long cornerback capable of covering one side of the field is a good place to start for a defense that was 28th in yards per attempt allowed in 2016. Bouye is only 25 and looks the part of an ascending player who could be entering his prime. An added bonus for the 49ers: Signing a top corner would give San Francisco the freedom to move Jimmie Ward to free safety if they wanted. -- Nick Wagoner

Offensive tackle Russell Okung

GM John Schneider said at the combine that the Seahawks were too young on the offensive line last year. Okung could step in, serve as the leader of the group and fill a major need. One of the risks in signing free agents is that organizations don't know for sure how they'll fit in from a culture standpoint. That won't be an issue with Okung, who spent six seasons in Seattle. He turns 30 in October and had an up-and-down year with the Broncos in 2016. But if Okung signed with the Seahawks, he'd instantly be their most dependable tackle. Bringing him back makes a lot of sense if it doesn't take a ton of guaranteed money. -- Sheil Kapadia