NFL free agency preview: Top priorities, targets for all 32 teams

Free agency is almost here. Teams can begin talking to unrestricted free agents and discussing contracts on Tuesday, and signings can start being official on Thursday at 4 p.m. ET, when the new league year begins.

NFL Nation reporters assess the needs for every team and forecast what all 32 should do when free agency kicks off. Click the links after each team to view the full posts.

Arizona Cardinals: The Cardinals saw firsthand last season how important having a second experienced cornerback is to their defense. Finding a veteran who can play from Day 1 would cause immediate improvement. Read more.

Atlanta Falcons: The Falcons underwent a major facelift at linebacker last offseason; this year, it's the defensive line's turn. They need to find a front-four combo capable of pressuring the quarterback. Read more.

Baltimore Ravens: The No. 1 priority in free agency has to be signing a proven and consistent veteran to make up for the losses of Steve Smith Sr. (retired) and Kamar Aiken (free agent). Read more.

Buffalo Bills: The Bills have an NFL-high 23 unrestricted free agents, and they would be wise to allow most of them to sign elsewhere. With $21 million in salary-cap space, they do not have room to bring back everyone. Read more.

Carolina Panthers: GM Dave Gettleman hasn't ruled out signing former Giants star Victor Cruz, who recently was in Carolina for a physical and a meeting. If healthy, the 30-year-old would offer a veteran presence in the slot. Read more.

Chicago Bears: The Bears have to fix their quarterback issues -- plain and simple. Chicago must explore all options, and that includes trading for New England's Jimmy Garoppolo. Read more.

Cincinnati Bengals: The good news? A.J. Green is now healthy. The bad news? The Bengals still need to find another player who can stretch the field. Read more.

Cleveland Browns: The Browns have to get the most important position on the team settled: quarterback. They can try to trade for Jimmy Garoppolo, they can draft a QB or they can turn to free agency. Read more.

Dallas Cowboys: The temptation is to look for help with the pass rush right off the bat, but the Cowboys will not pay big, which means they need to fill their secondary holes first at moderate prices. Read more.

Denver Broncos: Truth be told, the offensive line could easily be the top three priorities. There is no bigger reason the Broncos missed the playoffs last season than their play up front. Read more.

Detroit Lions: Defensive line is a definite area of need for Detroit, and while it is strong in the draft, the Lions have a lot of work to do when it comes to bringing in players who can generate a pass rush. Read more.

Green Bay Packers: Whether it's Nick Perry, Datone Jones, Julius Peppers or someone from another team, the Packers should be careful not to overpay for pass-rushers. Read more.

Houston Texans: Cornerback A.J. Bouye's play last season is worth the sizable contract he will get this offseason, and the Texans could find room for him if they do not spend their money on a starting quarterback. Read more.

Indianapolis Colts: The Colts need a complete overhaul at linebacker to the point that they might end up with four new starters at that position next season. Read more.

Jacksonville Jaguars: The Jaguars have already agreed to a trade with Miami for left tackle Branden Albert, but the unit's biggest weakness in 2016 was at the guard position. Read more.

Kansas City Chiefs: The Chiefs will have a massive hole, literally and figuratively, in the middle of their defensive line if Dontari Poe walks as a free agent. That means they need to find a replacement. Read more.

Los Angeles Chargers: The Chargers could be looking for a player to bridge the gap at left tackle until they can find a long-term developmental prospect to take over that position. Read more.

Los Angeles Rams: The Rams' only established receiver is Tavon Austin, and they need a couple of playmakers. Los Angeles isn't expected to retain unrestricted free agents Kenny Britt or Brian Quick. Read more.

Miami Dolphins: The Dolphins need to find at least one starting-caliber linebacker in free agency. They finished 30th in run defense and also struggled defending tight ends and slot receivers in the passing game. Read more.

Minnesota Vikings: Offensive line was the story of the Vikings' offseason a year ago, and it will be again until it gets fixed. Minnesota appears headed for major changes once again. Read more.

New England Patriots: The Patriots have a free-agent class as significant and deep as that of any other team in the NFL, and they plan to keep a dialogue open with Dont'a Hightower on a potential return. Read more.

New Orleans Saints: The Saints have labeled an edge-rushing defensive end as a must this offseason. But their chances of spending mega millions on an elite talent took a big hit last week. Read more.

New York Giants: Anyone who watched the Giants in 2016 saw the relentless pressure Eli Manning faced off the edges. The Giants need a veteran upgrade over youngsters Ereck Flowers and Bobby Hart. Read more.

New York Jets: The Jets need to acquire a starting-caliber quarterback. It's a big ask, but the Jets have no choice because Bryce Petty and Christian Hackenberg aren't ready for the gig on opening day. Read more.

Oakland Raiders: The Raiders are expected to have just under $43 million in cap space, but their most important moves may be in taking care of their dual faces of the franchise first. Read more.

Pittsburgh Steelers: The Steelers have more than $100 million in projected 2017 salary cap commitments on offensive players. They might as well finish the blueprint and sign Le'Veon Bell to a long-term extension. Read more.

Philadelphia Eagles: The Eagles need wide receiver help in a big way and are sure to sign at least one wideout over the coming days. It's critical, however, that they resist committing to a contract they might soon regret. Read more.

San Francisco 49ers: The 49ers have the second-most cap space in the NFL, so they can afford to chase top free agents. Of course, that doesn't mean they should spend for the sake of spending. Read more.

Seattle Seahawks: At the combine, GM John Schneider admitted the Seahawks went too young on the offensive line last season. This is the Seahawks' chance to make sure they don't run into the same problem in 2017. Read more.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: It's imperative that the Bucs not only find a replacement for Vincent Jackson, but also bring some speed to the offense, which means they should not only address the wide receiver position. Read more.

Tennessee Titans: An every-down inside linebacker probably ranks behind cornerback and receiver as a need. But the Titans have plenty of salary-cap room to sign the best player in free agency. Read more.

Washington Redskins: The Redskins have four free-agent defensive linemen, and they will attack this position in the offseason, both in free agency and the draft. Read more.