Free-agency grades for all 32 NFL teams

ESPN Buccaneers reporter Jenna Laine catches up with DeSean Jackson to talk about his interaction so far with Jameis Winston and his goals for the season. (1:20)

With the first week of NFL free agency in the books -- and more than 100 unrestricted free agents off the market -- NFL Nation reporters grade the moves each team has made, evaluate the most significant signings -- and losses -- and assess what's next.

Click the links after each team to view the full posts.

Grade: A

Jacksonville Jaguars: The Jaguars stocked up on defense during the first week of free agency, earning high marks for signing defensive end Calais Campbell and cornerback A.J. Bouye. Read the post here.

Grade: A-

Detroit Lions: The Lions weren't flashy during the first week of free agency, but they made a couple of savvy moves to upgrade their offensive-line talent. Read the post here.

New England Patriots: When factoring in the team's aggressive work on the trade market and landing a rangy cover man in Stephon Gilmore, the Patriots have been busy. Read the post here.

Grade: B+

Baltimore Ravens: The past four Super Bowl champions ranked in the top 10 in run defense, which is why the Ravens made a point to keep nose tackle Brandon Williams. Read the post here.

Editor's Picks 2017 NFL free agency: Latest signings, reaction The Patriots signed a new running back. Davon House is headed to Green Bay. T.J. Lang is joining Detroit. Brandin Cooks is off to New England. We're tracking every notable NFL deal here.

Barnwell grades the big free-agent deals Dont'a Hightower. Eddie Lacy. Bennie Logan. Markus Wheaton. T.J. Lang. Martellus Bennett. Terrelle Pryor. Now that they've all agreed to new deals see how Bill Barnwell assesses each move.

ESPN's top 150 NFL free agents for 2017 More than 80 free agents from our ranking of the top 150 free agents in the Class of 2017 are already off the board, but that leaves several -- including Dont'a Hightower -- still available. 2 Related

Miami Dolphins: By signing a solid veteran like Lawrence Timmons to boost its defense, Miami showed a change in its approach to free agency. Read the post here.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: The Bucs added a significant boost to their passing game with wide receiver DeSean Jackson, but they still have needs at safety, backup quarterback and on the O-line. Read the post here.

Grade: B

Arizona Cardinals: The Cardinals have signed four free agents and re-signed three of their own, but no move was bigger than the signing of a 42-year-old kicker. Read the post here.

Carolina Panthers: General manager Dave Gettleman did a solid job of filling needs at defensive end, defensive back and left tackle in free agency but could have done better at wideout. Read the post here.

Denver Broncos: When the Broncos reeled in guard Ronald Leary, the team got an ascending player headed into his second contract who fills a gaping need. Read the post here.

Los Angeles Chargers: The Chargers got the upgrade at left tackle they coveted in free agency, but they also said goodbye to an integral part of their running back corps. Read the post here.

Minnesota Vikings: The Vikings needed to address their offensive line and paid big for tackle Riley Reiff; running back Latavius Murray remains in play. Read the post here.

New Orleans Saints: The Saints have made several key moves, including signing Larry Warford and dealing Brandin Cooks, but a trade for Malcolm Butler would top them all. Read the post here.

Oakland Raiders: The Raiders get a B, though an incomplete may be more appropriate given Oakland has lost seven of its own free agents while signing only two. Read the post here.

Tennessee Titans: The Titans addressed their biggest need in free agency by signing former Patriot cornerback Logan Ryan, but they could have done better at wide receiver. Read the post here.

Grade: B-

Atlanta Falcons: The Falcons didn't make any splashy moves early, but they did add depth at several positions and are still in the running for some intriguing names. Read the post here.

Buffalo Bills: It wouldn't be fair to dock the Bills too much for the expected losses of cornerback Stephon Gilmore and receivers Robert Woods and Marquise Goodwin. However, it is difficult to say Buffalo has improved its roster. Read the post here.

Los Angeles Rams: The Rams' first week of free agency saw them pick up Andrew Whitworth to protect Jared Goff's blind side, but more work remains in Los Angeles. Read the post here.

New York Giants: Brandon Marshall may not be a 1,500-yard receiver anymore, but he brings valuable skills to the table that can help the Giants' offense. Read the post here.

Philadelphia Eagles: The Eagles needed to upgrade at receiver, and they accomplished that in adding Alshon Jeffery. While the offense got plenty of attention, the defense was ignored. Read the post here.

San Francisco 49ers: The 49ers were the most aggressive team in free agency in terms of sheer player volume, and though they spent money, they didn't do so frivolously. Read the post here.

Grade: C+

Chicago Bears: Quarterback Mike Glennon is a relatively unknown commodity, and the Bears' 2017 free-agent class ultimately will be judged by his success or failure. Read the post here.

New York Jets: Team officials refuse to say they're rebuilding, but that's exactly what's going on -- and that's OK. Read the post here.

Pittsburgh Steelers: The Steelers aren't a team with many glaring needs, but they've mostly waited on the sideline while they still need pass-rushers and cornerback depth. Read the post here.

Grade: C

Dallas Cowboys: Receiver Terrance Williams was a nice piece for the Cowboys to bring back, but signing Nolan Carroll II filled a real need at cornerback. Read the post here.

Houston Texans: One week into free agency, the Texans have lost three starters on defense and have signed only three players -- all re-signings. Read the post here.

Indianapolis Colts: The moves made to this point don't put the Colts back at the top of the AFC South, but it's a process that could take time, which could prove to be an issue when you consider quarterback Andrew Luck is entering his sixth pro season. Read the post here.

Kansas City Chiefs: The Chiefs didn't have much to spend, and with free agent Dontari Poe seeking a huge payday elsewhere, they made sure to fortify their defensive line. Read the post here.

Seattle Seahawks: The Seahawks went into the free-agency period hoping to improve their offensive line, and signing Luke Joeckel is a gamble. Read the post here.

Washington Redskins: It's hard to say how much the Redskins have improved, as they lost two productive receivers and signed Terrelle Pryor Sr. Read the post here.

Grade: C-

Cincinnati Bengals: The Bengals, who lost several key players in free agency and may lose cornerback Adam Jones to a suspension, needed to bring back starting cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick. Read the post here.

Cleveland Browns: The Browns' biggest addition was receiver Kenny Britt, but they also lost Terrelle Pryor Sr. and still need to address the quarterback position. Read the post here.

Green Bay Packers: Here's the biggest issue for the Packers: The two major holes on this team -- running back and cornerback -- remain largely unchanged. Read the post here.